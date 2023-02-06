Chris Brown Apologizes To Robert Glasper For Grammy Shade

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

There isn’t a person walking this earth that hasn’t snubbed in some kind of way and since we are all human sometimes when the snub happens we react in a way that my snub someone else. You can’t snatch words out of the air so the only way to correct an invalid snubbing is to apologize by which the way you gave it, accordingly. That’s exactly what Chris Brown did after he felt snubbed by the Grammys so he issued a snub at the winner Robert Glasper.

Problem was, well first off it wasn’t nice, but more importantly Chris Brown didn’t realize that a 65th annual Grammy Award is not Robert Glasper’s first rodeo.

Chris Brown took to his Instagram Story, in a since-deleted posts, with an image of Robert Glasper and wrote,

“Y’all playing. Who da f*ck is this?” “Who the f*ck is Robert Glasper,” he continued. “I’ma keep kicking y’all ass respectfully.” “I gotta get my skills up…Ima start playing the harmonica.” “New Level Unlocked! Harmonica Breezy.”

This came after Robert Glasper beat Breezy out for ‘Best R&B Album’ of the year.

After Breezy did some research on the 44 year old Robert Glasper he probably found out that Robert Andre Glasper is a pianist, record producer, songwriter, and musical arranger with a career that bridges several different musical and artistic genres, mostly centered on jazz. Glasper has won five Grammy Awards and received eleven nominations across eight categories. Not to mention Robert Glasper’s Black Radio III also featured some iconic artists, including Killer Mike, Q-Tip, Common, H.E.R., Jennifer Hudson, Ty Dolla Sign, and more. It was the third installation in Glasper’s Black Radio series, that began in 2012. That’s the short version of Robert Glasper’s resume.

So Chris Brown righted his wrong by owning it on social media then apologizing to Robert Glasper.

Take a look at Chris Brown’s apology below.