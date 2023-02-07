The Bijou Star Files: Andy Cohen’s Upset That ‘RHOP’ Aren’t Real

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, February 7, 2023:

Andy Cohen Grills Robyn About Hiding Juan Dixon Cheating Drama From ‘RHOP’— ‘You’re On A Reality Show’

Following Robyn Dixon admitting that Juan Dixon "communicated" with another woman ahead of season 7 of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Andy Cohen is holding her feet to the fire.

TESLA DRIVER APPEARS ASLEEP AT WHEEL …Cruising Down Freeway

A driver behind the wheel of a Tesla was fast asleep as the car traveled along a busy California freeway … at least that's the way it looks in footage shot from another car.

LEBRON JAMES ‘DISAPPOINTED’ WE DIDN’T GET KYRIE… ‘Definitely’

LeBron James admits he's "disappointed" the Lakers didn't reunite him with his old teammate Kyrie Irving … saying Monday he thought a trade for the point guard could have given him the chance to win multiple championships in L.A.

EMINEM DAUGHTER HAILIE GETS ENGAGED

Eminem's little girl — who has been the focus of many of his songs over the years — is all grown up … and prepping to walk down the aisle.

QUAVO & OFFSET FIGHT BACKSTAGE AT GRAMMYS …After Quavo Blocks Him From Takeoff Tribute

There's clearly still serious bad blood between Migos' rappers Quavo and Offset following the death of Takeoff … and those emotions boiled over backstage at the Grammys into a physical fight.

TOM BRADY WON’T START FOX SPORTS GIG UNTIL ’24

Tom Brady not only won't be working the Super Bowl for FOX on February 12, but he won't be behind a mic next season, either … the G.O.A.T. said Monday he's not beginning his broadcasting career until 2024.

TOM BRADY Posts Underwear Selfie …CHECK OUT MY RETIREMENT BOD!!!

Tom Brady clearly ain't letting himself go in retirement … the former quarterback just shared a selfie in nothing but his undies — and he looks GOOOOOOOD!!!!

Man Sentenced To 16 Years For Shooting At Kids Who Threw Snowballs At His Car

A Milwaukee, Wisconsin, man named William Carson has been hit with a 16-year prison sentence, and it's all over his response to some neighborhood kids goofing around in the snow.

Jay-Z Says ‘RENAISSANCE’ Deserved To Win GRAMMYs Album Of The Year: ‘It Has Inspired The World’

Jay-Z is sharing his thoughts and proclaiming that his wife Beyoncé's album RENAISSANCE should have taken home the Grammy for Album of the Year.

Jayda Cheaves Reflects On Learning From Experience: ‘I Deserved Every L I Took’

Jayda Cheaves is channeling some optimistic energy and reflecting on how experience really is the best teacher of all.

(Exclusive) Amber Rose Confirms Securing Super Bowl Tickets After Jokingly Offering To Toss Someone’s Salad

Amber Rose exclusively gave The Shade Room and fans an update on her Super Bowl ticket search.

Tristan Thompson Breaks Silence With Emotional Tribute To His Late Mother, Andrea: ‘I’m In Disbelief’

Tristan Thompson has finally broken his silence since the unexpected passing of his mother Andrea in January. The basketball star took to Instagram Sunday evening to share his tribute.

Confirmed Lovers? Latto Tattoos Rumored Bae 21 Savage’s First Name Behind Her Ear

A social media mishap may have unintentionally confirmed a romantic relationship between rappers Latto and 21 Savage.

Neo-Nazi and Girlfriend Arrested Over Alleged Plot to Destroy Maryland Power Grids

A couple was arrested in separate states last week over an alleged plot to attack five power grids around Baltimore and subsequently cripple the city.

Will Smith Bowed Out of Grammys Hip-Hop Tribute as Surprise Guest Due to ‘Bad Boys 4’ Shoot

The Grammys celebrated the 50th anniversary of hip-hop with a star-studded performance that nearly included Will Smith.

GloRilla Celebrates Meeting Beyoncé at Grammys: ‘I’m Finna Get My 15-Second Conversation With Beyoncé Tatted’

Fresh off her breakout year in 2022, CMG rapper GloRilla has checked one more item off her bucket list, as the Memphis artist met Beyoncé at Sunday's Grammy Awards.

9-Year-Old Boy Becomes One of the Youngest High School Graduates Ever

Nine-year-old Pennsylvania boy David Balogun has become one of the youngest ever high school graduates ever after he received a diploma from a charter school in Harrisburg,

Man Admits Contacting Hitman in Hopes of Killing 14-Year-Old for $20,000 in Bitcoin

A New Jersey man admitted he paid a hitman $20,000 in bitcoin to kill a 14-year-old boy in an effort to prevent him from testifying in his child sex abuse case,

New York City is Giving Bus Tickets to Migrants Who Want to Leave for Canada

New York City is giving bus tickets to migrants who want to leave for Canada,

Smokey Robinson Addresses Freaky Tracklist From Upcoming Album ‘Gasms’: “I Wanted People to be Curious”

Legendary singer and songwriter Smokey Robinson Jr. is addressing the "freaky" tracklist from his upcoming album, Gasms.

Oklahoma Judge Rules Ban on Marijuana Users Owning Guns is Unconstitutional

Following the U.S. Supreme Court's new standard on evaluating gun laws, an Oklahoma judge has ruled that denying marijuana users the right to possess firearms is unconstitutional.

Somebody’s Lying: Footage of Cardi B Seemingly Yelling at Quavo and Offset at the Grammys Amid Rumored Altercation Surfaces [Video]

Is Offset lying about what transpired behind the scenes at the Grammys between him and Offset?

ORLANDO BROWN Getting Mental Evaluation…COULD PLEA INSANITY

"That's So Raven" star, Orlando Brown is going to get his head checked to see if he's fit to stand trial in his Ohio criminal case … opening the door to a possible plea of not guilty by reason of insanity.

DR. DRE USHER, FLOYD, DANILEIGH & CB …Skate & Celebrate ‘The Chronic!!!’

Dr. Dre and Interscope Records are marking the 30th anniversary of "The Chronic" by recreating the roller rink hysteria from back in the day when the album first dropped!!!

Dave Chappelle – Fight Breaks Out During Comedian’s Performance In Australia

Fans that were present during Thursday night's show praised the controversial comedian for how well he handled the incident.

Xzibit’s Estranged Wife Demands Monthly Support Be Increased To $14k + Claims Rapper Hasn’t Seen Their Son In Months

It looks like things are getting messy between Xzibit and his estranged wife.

Diddy Shades Artist w/ Cryptic Post-&-Delete: I Helped You Win Your First & Only Grammy Award

Diddy recently let off a few subliminal words toward an unnamed artist.

Lizzo Reacts To Being The First Black Woman To Win Record Of The Year Since Whitney Houston’s 1994 Win For ‘I Will Always Love You’: I Don’t Take This Lightly

Congratulations are in order for Lizzo!

HBCU Tennessee State University Makes History As First Collegiate Marching Band To Win Grammy Award

Black History Month is still going strong!

Cleveland City Council approves plan to create outdoor drinking area on East 4th Street

The $1.65 million plan would include creating the city's first designated outdoor refreshment area (DORA).

Donna Kelce surprises sons with cookies during NFL interview

Travis and Jason Kelce are the first brothers to ever compete against each other in a Super Bowl.

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am