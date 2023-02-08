The Bijou Star Files: LeBron James Is Officially NBA’s King James

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

LEBRON JAMES NBA’S NEW ALL-TIME LEADING SCORER… Passes Kareem

LeBron James is officially the NBA’s all-time leading scorer … the Lakers superstar passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most points logged in league history on Tuesday night. Read More

FLOYD MAYWEATHER COPS $1 MIL CHAIN!!5.5 Lbs From Johnny Dang

Floyd Mayweather just outdid himself (and everyone else, too), dropping $1 MILLION on a BIG ass iced-out, white gold chain that weighs nearly 6 pounds!! Read More

MICHAEL JACKSON ESTATEWOULD SELL 50% INTEREST IN MJ CATALOG FOR NEARLY A BILLION

Michael Jackson‘s music may very well have a new co-owner if a mega deal is negotiated with Sony worth nearly a billion dollars, but there are strings attached … Read More

DIDDY I Never Dissed Burna Boy TWEET WAS A FAKE!!!

Diddy‘s team just informed us the tweet was faked and he never wrote anything of the sort dissing Burna Boy … it’s all Love. Read More

POST MALONE I’M NOT ON DRUGS OR SICK …Fans Can Chill On Concern Over Weight Loss

Post Malone is trying to ease fan concern over his noticeable weight loss … he insists he’s happy and healthy and nothing is amiss. Read More

Study Highlights How Racism & Poverty Can Impact Black Children’s Brain Development

A new study sheds light on how childhood adversity can impact the brain, and it specifically showed that racism and poverty can physically alter the organ’s development. Read More

Social Media Users Speculate Ne-Yo Fathered 2nd Child With Influencer Sade Amid Crystal Renay Divorce

Social media users are speculating that Ne-Yo is now the father of seven children. Suspicions arose after the singer planted a “like” on his baby mother Sade’s new maternity photos, posted on Monday. Read More

Snoop Dogg Calls Out The GRAMMYs For Continually Snubbing Him: ’20 Nominations. 0 Wins.’

Snoop Dogg is airing out his frustration with the Grammys. And took to Instagram Monday evening to reveal that despite being nominated 20 times, he has never taken home an award. Read More

Janelle Monáe Responds To Jokes About Her Style Switch-Up: ‘Get Off My Areolas!’

Janelle Monáe came through with a message for the people who were making lil jokey-jokes about her past fashions! Read More

Lil Wayne Recalls Mother Asking Him For A Grandchild When He Was Just 14 Years Old (VIDEO)

New Orleans-bred rapper Lil Wayne stunned fans when he accepted Dr. Dre’s Global Impact Award from the Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective during Grammy weekend. Read More

Wendy Williams Will Reportedly NOT Have To Resume Alimony Payments To Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter

Kevin Hunter Sr., Wendy Williams‘ ex-husband, was recently shut down in his attempt to have the former talk show host resume paying spousal support. Read More

Pretty Ricky Member Baby Blue Released From Prison After Serving Time For $24M PPP Loan Scam (VIDEO)

Pretty Ricky member Baby Blue has been released from prison after serving time for a $24 million PPP loan scam. Read More

XXXTentacion Murder Trial Begins, Footage Released Showing Him Withdraw $50,000 Prior to Death

The opening day of the trial for the three men accused of fatally shooting XXXTentacion began Thursday. Read More

Tennessee Police Chief Fired Over Sex Scandal Investigation

La Vergne Police Chief Burrel “Chip” Davis was fired after an investigation into a sex scandal led to five other officers being terminated, Read More

Three Rappers Found Shot To Death In Detroit Were Targeted, Police Say

Detectives now believe three rappers who were found dead in Detroit days ago were likely targeted. Read More

Atlanta Man Accused Of Trying To Smuggle Drugs, Phones and Chicken Wings Into Jail

Georgia authorities say a man attempted to smuggle drugs, phones, chicken wings, and more into a local jail. Read More

Texas Gov. Abbott Announces Plan to Ban TikTok Statewide

Texas TikTok’ers might not like this. Gov. Greg Abbot has announced a model of a plan that would ban the popular social media app in the state of Texas. Read More

Beach Set To Open This Summer in Manhattan, NY — But Getting In The Water Is Not Allowed

Manhattan is getting the Florida treatment with the debut of two new beaches, one of which will be open this summer. Read More

Khloé Kardashian Is Single & Enjoying Her Babies Amid Tristan Thompson Reconciliation Rumors: “Who Has Time for a Man”

Khloé Kardashian may be a mommy of two, but her baby daddy is the last man she’s checking for after reconciliation rumors run rampant. Read More

AMC Theaters to Start Charging Based on Where You Sit

AMC Theatres is now treating movie-going like a concert experience by increasing ticket prices based on seat location. Read More

Meagan Good Shares How the ‘Harlem’ Cast Supported Her Through DeVon Franklin Divorce

Meagan Good is giving her Harlem co-stars credit for helping her navigage a difficult time in her life. Read More

Kenny ‘Babyface’ Edmonds and Nicole Pantenburg Finalize Divorce, Granted Joint Custody Over Daughter

Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds and Nicole Pantenburg have finalized their divorce. Read More

Memphis Officer Texted Photo of Tyre Nichols to At Least Five People After Beating

One of the officers responsible for the beating and eventual death of Tyre Nichols took a picture of a bloodied and beaten Tyre and sent it to at least five people, the Memphis Police Department said in a document on Tuesday. Read More

Amber Rose Explains Why She Discusses OnlyFans & Stripping With Her 9-Year-Old Son [Video]

Amber Rose’s 9-year-old son, Sebastian, is “already” a feminist who knows about his mom’s OnlyFans account and stripper past. Read More

Denver Catholic Teacher Fired for Same-Sex Relationship

Maggie Barton is out of a job after the former Catholic teacher was terminated by the Archdiocese of Denver for being in a same-sex relationship. Read More

Flo Rida’s $80 Million Windfall Going to Charities

Flo Rida was awarded $82.6 million after a South Florida jury found that the makers of Celsius energy drinks breached a contract with the rapper and singer, and tried to hide money from him. Read More

‘You People’ Actor Claims Jonah Hill and Lauren London Kiss Was Made With CGI [Video]

You People cast member Andrew Schulz alleges the wedding sequence where Jonah Hill and Lauren London kiss was done using CGI. Read More

Ne-Yo & Crystal Renay Finalized Divorce Six Months After Separation

Ne-Yo and Crystal Renay are officially divorced. Read More

Ray J Claims 50 Cent ‘Took A Dump’ During Virtual Meeting As He Tried To Pitch Project To Rapper: Maybe The Idea Wasn’t Good

Singer/actor Ray J seemingly doesn’t know what to make of an interesting encounter he had with fellow musician 50 Cent. Read More

Jay-Z Says He Comes From A Different World As He Explains Why He Doesn’t Like To Be Filmed: We Had Fights Over That

Jay-Z is letting it be known why he avoids any photo opportunities. Read More

Shannon Sharpe Explains Why He Never Got Married: I Need Someone To Love Me Like I Love Football

Shannon Sharpe was so consumed with football that he never formed the union of his dreams. Read More

