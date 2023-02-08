According to NBC4i, Ohio took center stage during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech, particularly during the president laying out his economic agenda.
While touting his administration’s goal of bringing back manufacturing jobs, Biden, for the second year in a row, brought up Intel’s semiconductor fabrication plant in New Albany.
“Outside of Columbus, Ohio, Intel is building a semiconductor factory on 1,000 acres, literally a field of dreams,” Biden said. “It’s going to create 10,000 jobs on one investment; 7,000 construction jobs, 3,000 jobs in those factories once they’re finished.”
The president said those jobs would pay an average of $130,000 a year with many not requiring a college degree.
For the full NCB4i story click here
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
- Don’t Miss A Moment Of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- Will Damar Hamlin Ever Play Football Again? NFL Doctor Weighs In
- The James Gang Congratulates King James On Making History [VIDEO]
- HBCU U-KNOW: Tuskegee University Grads – Successful Black Veterinarians & Reality TV Stars [WATCH]
- Wellness Wednesday: The Health Benefits From Walking 2-4 Miles Daily [WATCH]
- Akron Declares February 8 ‘LeBron James Day’
- Dr. Jill Biden And 2nd Man Emhoff’s Viral Lip Kiss
- Workout Wednesday With Tracey Brown: Daily Function Exercise
- Savannah James Takes Court Side Fashion To The Next Level
- The Bijou Star Files: LeBron James Is Officially NBA’s King James
- Ohio takes center stage at State of the Union
Ohio takes center stage at State of the Union was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com