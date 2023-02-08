The G.O.A.T. Reacts To Breaking Kareem’s Scoring Record

CLOSE

LeBron James is officially the GOAT!

Last night during the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, LeBron James officially became the NBA’s number-one point scorer of all time! LeBron hit his signature fadeaway with just moments left in the third quarter to finally pass Kareem Abdul Jabbar as the most accomplished scorer in league history!

LBJ finished with 38 points. He also happens to be 38 years old and broke the NBA’s most prestigious record 38 years after it was set. How crazy is that!?

Do you think LeBron is the GOAT? Why or why not?

Check out this video from ESPN explaining just how dope this latest accomplishment from King James really is!

