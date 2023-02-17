Judge Thickens The Alleged Michael Irvin Misconduct Tape Plot

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Lately the proof in the pudding of all wrong doings has come in the form of a video, that eventually goes viral for the court of public opinion. Ironically, in the Michael Irvin alleged misconduct case the video hasn’t surfaced, but a judge is changing that.

A judge has ordered that an Arizona hotel now must turn over any video it has of an interaction NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irvin had with a woman that ultimately led to his removal from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage last week.

Right before the Super Bowl A woman who’s identity is being kept private due to privacy alleged that she had an inappropriate encounter with Michael Irvin at a hotel in Glendale, Arizona, near the site of the Super Bowl. Michael Irvin immediately was removed from Super Bowl coverage because of the accusation.

Michael Irvin immediately maintained his innocence saying, that:

“Honestly, I’m a bit baffled with it all,” “This all happened in a 45-second conversation in the lobby. When I got back after going out… I came into the lobby, and I talked to somebody. I talked to this girl. I don’t know her, and I talked to her for about 45 seconds.” “We shook hands. Then, I left… That’s all I know.”

The hotel allegedly asked Michael Irvin to leave the hotel, that he was staying in.

Michael Irvin then filed a $100 million lawsuit against the woman who accused the former NFL wide receiver turned commentator of misconduct, alleging he’s being “railroaded” with false accusations that are ruining his career and said that he had witnesses.

Now the judge say’s the hotel has to show and prove on Thursday afternoon, granting a motion saying the video clips must be sent to Michael Irvin by February 20th.

An so the plot thickens.