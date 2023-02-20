Ice-T Pays Tribute to Richard Belzer From ‘Law & Order’

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Prayers are in order as it has been reported the actor/comedian Richard Belzer best known as Munch on ‘Law & Order: SVU’ has passed away at the age of 78.

Richard Belzer’s passing was shared by his manger Eric Gardner, who said that Belzer “passed away peacefully” at his home in France Sunday morning.

Richard Belzer became a series regular ‘Law & Order: SVU’ , appearing in 326 episodes between 1999 and 2016.

Richard Belzer’s brotha from another motha and partner on SVU, rapper/actor Ice-T took to his personal Instagram to pay tribute to Belzer:

After one of the most amazing weeks of my life. I wake up to the news I lost my friend today. Belz is gone.. Damn it!

We will be keeping the family, friends and colleagues of Richard Belzer uplifted in our prayers.

See Ice-T’s post below.