“Church In The Club” Features Kierra Sheard For Black History Month

viamaurettebrownclark:

Always one to push the “praise” envelope, Grammy Award nominated artist Anthony Brown is all about having “Church in the Club”! The ‘every second Sunday’ church series takes place at Bethesda Blues and Jazz Supper Club in Bethesda, Maryland and has been met with rave reviews so far.

Last month’s service featured Grammy Award winner Leandria Johnson and Stellar Award winner and the Sound of Praise’s own Maurette Brown Clark, and was a great way to kick off “Church in the Club”.

For Black History Month, Grammy Award Winning Artist Kierra Sheard is sure to bring the house down, along with Brown’s faithful singing aggregation, Group TherAPy.

