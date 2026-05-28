18 National Burger Day Deals Cleveland Can Cash In On Today

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National Burger Day has arrived, and restaurants across Cleveland and Northeast Ohio are serving up major deals for burger lovers. From free burgers and buy-one-get-one specials to combo discounts and rewards offers, chains are rolling out limited-time promotions for one day only.

Several national brands with locations around Cleveland are participating, including Burger King, Wendy’s, Shake Shack and Sonic. Whether you’re craving a classic cheeseburger, sliders or a stacked smashburger, there are plenty of ways to grab lunch or dinner without spending much money.

Here’s a look at some of the best National Burger Day deals available today.

Restaurant participation, pricing and deal availability may vary by location and are subject to change without notice. Customers should verify promotions directly with the restaurant or through official apps before ordering.

Swensons Drive-In

Swensons continues serving its famous Galley Boy burgers across Northeast Ohio. The longtime Akron-based chain has become a staple for burger lovers throughout the Cleveland area.