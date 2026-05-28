18 National Burger Day Deals Cleveland Can Cash In On Today
- Participating chains include Burger King, Wendy's, Shake Shack, and Sonic.
- Deals range from free burgers to discounted combos and app-exclusive offers.
- Customers should check with restaurants directly for specific promotion details and availability.
National Burger Day has arrived, and restaurants across Cleveland and Northeast Ohio are serving up major deals for burger lovers. From free burgers and buy-one-get-one specials to combo discounts and rewards offers, chains are rolling out limited-time promotions for one day only.
Several national brands with locations around Cleveland are participating, including Burger King, Wendy’s, Shake Shack and Sonic. Whether you’re craving a classic cheeseburger, sliders or a stacked smashburger, there are plenty of ways to grab lunch or dinner without spending much money.
Here’s a look at some of the best National Burger Day deals available today.
Restaurant participation, pricing and deal availability may vary by location and are subject to change without notice. Customers should verify promotions directly with the restaurant or through official apps before ordering.
Swensons Drive-In
Swensons continues serving its famous Galley Boy burgers across Northeast Ohio. The longtime Akron-based chain has become a staple for burger lovers throughout the Cleveland area.
Burger King
Burger King is offering Royal Perks members a free hamburger with any $3 purchase through the BK app or website.
Wendy’s
Wendy’s customers can grab a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger for just 1 cent with any purchase through the Wendy’s app. The deal runs through June 1.
Shake Shack
Shake Shack is giving away a free ShackBurger with a $10 purchase when customers use promo code FREEBURGER.
Sonic Drive-In
Sonic is offering a free Sonic Smasher or All-American Smasher with a minimum $5 purchase through the Sonic app.
Dairy Queen
DQ Rewards members can save $1 on Signature Stackburgers through May 31 at participating locations.
Smashburger
Smashburger customers can score any single burger for $5.28 using promo code 528SINGLE.
Wayback Burgers
Wayback Burgers is selling Classic Burgers for $5 to rewards members. Customers can purchase up to two burgers.
Buffalo Wild Wings
Buffalo Wild Wings rewards members can get a free burger with a $15 purchase.
Ruby Tuesday
Ruby Tuesday is offering its American Smashed Burger with fries or tots plus access to the Garden Bar for $8.99.
White Castle
White Castle customers can grab a 10 Sack of Original Sliders for $8.99 at participating locations.
Five Guys
While Five Guys is not running an official National Burger Day promotion, the chain remains a popular Northeast Ohio stop for customizable burgers and fresh-cut fries with locations across Greater Cleveland.
B Spot
Michael Symon’s B Spot remains one of Cleveland’s best-known local burger brands, featuring stacked specialty burgers and craft beer selections at its Northeast Ohio locations.
Hard Rock Cafe
Hard Rock Cafe locations are running a buy-one-get-one Classic Smashed Burger special during happy hour.
Red Robin
Red Robin is serving a burger, bottomless side and drink combo for $9.99 at participating locations.
Chili’s Grill & Bar
Chili’s is highlighting its “3 for Me” burger combo meal for $10.99 during National Burger Day promotions.
Arby’s
Arby’s app users can access BOGO sandwich offers running through May 31 at participating locations.
Checkers & Rally’s
Participating Checkers and Rally’s locations are offering burger combo specials and app-exclusive rewards deals.
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18 National Burger Day Deals Cleveland Can Cash In On Today was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com