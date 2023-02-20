3 Killed During Street Racing Crash In Chi Town

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

According to Chicago Police three people are dead following a crash following alleged street car race on Chicago’s Far South Side. The crash happened just before 11 p.m. A person passing by said they saw the car doing donuts, so they called police. Officers responding to street racing in the area saw a vehicle hit a pole.

The vehicle carrying three people hit a pole before slamming into the Grand Motel causing the car to burst into flames. Once the fire was brought under control authorities found the 3 victims, that included 2 teenagers were found inside the car.

We will be keeping the families of the victims of this tragic accident uplifted in our prayers.

