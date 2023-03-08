Family Of Americans Kidnapped In Mexico Are Speaking Out

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Friday four African Americans, who were friends traveling from South Carolina to Mexico so one of them could undergo a medical procedure across the border when there mini van was fired upon by unidentified gunmen, then they were forcibly placed in a truck. Investigators believe the Americans were targeted by a Mexican cartel that likely mistook them for Haitian drug smugglers.

Yesterday Mexican officials confirmed two of the four Americans kidnapped by armed gunmen in a Mexico border city on Friday were found dead, two were found alive and one of the two found alive is severely injured. The victims that were found dead was Shaeed Woodard and Zindell Brown were found dead. One of the surviving victims, Eric Williams, was shot in the legs three times has been taken to a hospital in Texas to undergo surgery and the others was Latavia Washington McGee who is expected to be returned home Wednesday.

The mother of Latavia McGee is speaking out.

According to a report Latavia McGee’s mother Barbara Burgess, was able to speak to her daughter on the phone from the hospital Tuesday. The woman said Latavia witnessed her brother’s death at the hands of the Mexican cartel. Shaeed was McGee’s cousin, and Zindell was her brother. The group had reportedly traveled to Matamoros so McGee could have a tummy tuck procedure. But once they arrived, they were kidnapped at gunpoint by cartel members in Matamoros, Mexico.

The kidnapped American was found in a stash house that was being guarded.

Mexican President López Obrador addressed the news, saying that Mexican authorities were “working and cooperating” with their American counterparts, but that his government wouldn’t allow “foreign countries” i.e. the American Government to intervene.

The Gulf cartel dominates Matamoros, and the US State Department has advised Americans not to travel to the Mexican state due to the risk of crime and kidnapping.

