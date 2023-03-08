Halle Bailey will finally make her long-awaited debut as Ariel in Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid in May. To celebrate the joyous occasion, Disney will release a stunning doll to honor Bailey’s iconic role in the beloved children’s film.
On March 6, the actress and singer took to Instagram to reveal the adorable figurine to her 4.1 million followers.
“I have something really exciting to reveal to you all. I am gonna cry,” the 27-year-old star said in a video post as she gushed over the Barbie-like figurine.
“This is the new Little Mermaid doll! I am literally choking up because this means so much to me. And to have one that looks like me, that’s my favorite Disney character, is very surreal. And look, she even has my mole!” the singer continued.
“See? And the hair, and the tail… I’m just stunned, so I don’t quite know what to do with it, but I’m gonna steal this and take it home.”
In the caption, the star, who is one half of the sister singing duo Chlöe X Halle, went into detail about how moved she was by the special moment.
“Omg…the little girl in me is pinching herself right now. I have my own Little Mermaid Ariel doll !!!” Halle wrote. “I can’t believe how much she captures my version of this iconic character…brb gonna go cry now.”
Fans react to Halle Bailey’s adorable Little Mermaid doll
Fans in the comment section showered the star with congratulatory messages and frantically inquired about where they could purchase the precious item.
“When does it go on sale? The little girl in me is screaming with excitement,” wrote one fan, while another user chimed in:
“OMG sooo sweet. I want one for my daughter.”
Halle’s big sister Chlöe even hopped in the comments, writing:
Halle Bailey Reveals Her Adorable ‘Little Mermaid’ Doll : ‘This Means So Much To Me!’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
