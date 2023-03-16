Sherri Shepherd’s Key To Success Was Serving Jail Time

CLOSE

Everyone always looks to people that made it to reach back and pull others up. They can either do that by employing others behind them, giving them money, or giving them the golden nugget on how they made it.

Actress, comedian, author, television personality, 55 year old, Chicago native, Sherri Shepherd who has gone from bit parts on the WB to replacing the velvet chair on ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ recently shared the keys to her success and it’s a key that she wasn’t the owner of.

According to Sherri Shepherd in a recent interview revealed the keys to her success came from serving eight days for owing $10,000 in unpaid moving violations in the early ’90s.

“Yeah, I went to jail for not paying my tickets….”

Sherri Shepherd Continued to say:

“One of the girls in jail said, ‘Leave Sherri alone because she’s gonna be somebody and we are going to be here for the rest of our lives,’ literally that’s what she used to say,” “Her name was Shelby and she came to both my weddings when I got out. But sometimes people see things in you that you don’t see yourself, and when she said those words, ‘Sherri is gonna be somebody,’ I never thought that for myself. So I just knew that something was going to happen.”

How about that for a hot topic?