‘Family Feud’ Contestant Charged With Murdering His Wife

Name a person that plays a game on television and gives a clue that he might murder his wife? “The survey say’s,” a contestant that was on ‘Family Feud’.
Timothy Bliefnick, who was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of a home invasion, taped an episode of the ‘Feud’ back in 2019. Steve Harvey put him on the spot when it was his turn to answer the question — “What’s your biggest regret at your wedding?” His answer — “Saying ‘I do.’”
Timothy Bliefnick’s estranged wife, Rebecca, was found, shot multiple times, dead in her home.
Timothy Bliefnick and Rebecca were living seperatly going through a divorce in which Rebecca had a restraining order against Timothy.
Timothy Bliefnick, 39, of Quincy, Illinois, was arrested Monday morning and charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of a home invasion.
