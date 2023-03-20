Actor Sean Lampkin, Nipsey From ‘Martin’ Dead At Age 54

CLOSE

Prayers are in order as it has been reported that actor Sean Lampkin best known as Nipsey the bartender in the iconic television show ‘Martin’ has passed away at 54 years young.

The news of Sean Lampkin’s passing came via an Instagram post from actor/comedian and King of Phat Tuesday’s, Guy Torry.

Rest in POWER brother! My man #SeanLampkin has been called home. #MartinShow #Nipseys What a underrated funny and GOOD dude. #PhatTuesdays #TheComedyStore

Although Sean Lampkin is best known for his role as Nipsey the bartender on Martin, he also appeared in Bad Boys II, Life, and Big Momma’s House and is sadly the second cast member of Martin to pass away.

No cause of death for Sean Lampkin has been given at this time.

We will be keeping the family, friends and colleagues of Sean Lampkin uplifted in our prayers.

See video below