The Bijou Star Files: Ooh, What Is SWV & Xscape Supposed Do?

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, March 23, 2023:

Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Claims Xscape Doesn’t Make ‘The Same Money’ As SWV On Tour

On March 19, the R&B divas of Bravo’s SWV & Xscape: Queens of R&B got into a heated argument on the show when the two groups were trying to decide who should be the opening act of their upcoming shared performance. Read More

NYC Man Threatens To Jump From Manhattan Skyscraper After FBI Search Warrant

A New York City man was filmed threatening to jump from a Manhattan skyscraper Wednesday while the FBI attempted to execute a search warrant. Read More

Tyrese Accuses Charlamagne Of ‘Acting Light-Skinned Lately’ After Being ‘Disrespected’

Although Tyrese has been busy promoting a new remix on social media, he had the time to send a couple of digs at Charlamagne Tha God, as he vocally expressed his disinterest in the R&B singer’s upcoming track. Read More

We Love To See It! Gladys Knight Honored By President Joe Biden With National Medal Of Arts

Gladys Knight has been honored with the National Medal of Arts from President Joe Biden. Knight, also known as “The Empress of Soul,” received the medal Tuesday evening at the White House. Read More

Halle Bailey Says ‘The Little Mermaid’ Remake Goes Beyond Ariel ‘Wanting To Leave The Ocean For A Boy’

As Disney fans continue to gear up for the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, Halle Bailey is dishing on some of the ways that the film was “updated.” Read More

63-Year-Old Kidnapped Man Escapes Trunk After Car Crashes & Catches Fire

A man up in Seattle, Washington, managed to escape from the trunk of his own car, which he had been stuffed into during an abduction—though he was only able to do so after the vehicle rammed into a home and caught fire. Read More

Naomi Osaka Reveals Her Baby Bump In New Photos After Announcing Pregnancy In January

Naomi Osaka finally gave fans a look at her growing baby bump! The pro-tennis player announced her first pregnancy with boyfriend Cordae in January. However, at the time, she only shared a photo of an ultrasound and a few paragraphs about her newest journey. Read More

Patrick Beverley on Why He Avoids Sex the Night Before a Game

In a recent episode of The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone, Chicago Bulls guard Patrick Beverley revealed why he avoids sex the night before games. Read More

Black Mobile Hair Stylist Speaks Out Following Racist Attack in North Carolina “Sundown Town” [Video]

A 21-year-old black hairstylist claims her dreams of opening a mobile salon have been cut short due to racism . Read More

How To Ask Someone To Remove Their Shoes When Entering Your Home

When you have guests coming over to your house, it can be a bit awkward to ask them to remove their shoes, especially if the are not wearing sandals or flip-flops. But, there are ways to do it gracefully. Read More

Cost Of McDonald’s Big Mac Skyrocketing Due To Inflation

As inflation haunts every facet of American life, McDonald’s prized Big Mac is no exception. Read More

Lab-Grown Chicken Is On Its Way To U.S. Grocery Stores

Lab-grown chicken is headed to American grocery stores sooner than you may think. Read More

Diddy and His Brood of Seven Will Get the Reality Treatment on Hulu

Back in January Diddy has reportedly filed an entertainment trademark application for a “reality-based television program” titled Diddy + 7. Now we may find out why.Read More

Chris Tucker Still Down for ‘Rush Hour 4,’ Tells Fans His Upcoming Projects Aren’t ‘What You’ve Normally Seen’

Chris Tucker is very eager to work with Jackie Chan again.Read More

Keep It to Yourself: Nick Cannon Regrets Not Having Baby With Christina Milian [Video]

Not everything needs to be shared. Read More

Halle Bailey Said She And Her Sister Chlöe ‘Are Not Finished Making Music Together’ As Chloe x Halle

They are not done yet. Read More

Omarion Claims He’s Responsible For His Estranged B2K Group Member Lil Fizz Landing A Role On The Reality Series ‘Love & Hip Hop’: ‘He Was Living w/ His Mom At The Time’

It looks like Omarion is spilling the beans on how he helped his group member Lil Fizz land a job. Read More

T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Turned Down By TV Networks Amid Quest Of Landing Their Own Daytime Talk Show

Not so good news for T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach . Read More

Tom Brady’s Ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen Shuts Down ‘Crazy’ Rumors That Their Marriage Ended Over An Ultimatum: ‘Sometimes You Grow Together, Sometimes You Grow Apart’

Gisele Bündchen has “no regrets” about divorcing Tom Brady . Read More

RICK ROSS WELCOME TO COLLINS AVE!!! Ridin’ Super High With Own Cannabis Strain

Rick Ross can now add top-shelf cannabis distributor to his résumé, thanks to his new partnership with brand High Tolerance, Read More

Texas Mother Of Killed 2-Year-Old Girl Says The Child’s Father Facetimed Her While He Was Choking Their Daughter: ‘Her Face Was Just Covered In Blood’

So heartbreaking! The mother of a 2-year-old Texas girl who police say was killed by her father revealed the suspect Facetimed her while he was choking the child, Read More

Parents In Legal Battle To Have The Right To Name Their Baby Hades

A couple in France is currently involved in a legal battle where they want the right to name their son ‘Hades.’ Read More

TikTok CEO faces off with Congress over security fears

Shou Zi Chew’s testimony comes at a crucial time for the company, which has acquired 150 million American users but is under increasing pressure from U.S. officials. Read More

