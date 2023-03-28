According to NBC4i, a group of Ohio lawmakers crossed the aisle Tuesday in calling for a repeal of the state’s death penalty.
The bipartisan slate of state senators – two Democrats and two Republicans – announced their intent to introduce legislation that would abolish the death penalty in Ohio, instead replacing what they called an “unfair, inhumane” and costly punishment with life in prison without parole.
“No man or woman has the authority to determine who lives or who dies – otherwise, the blood is on our hands,” said Sen. Michele Reynolds (R-Canal Winchester), one of the bill’s sponsors.
In 2021, Ohio ranked No. 6 for the largest death row population in the U.S., according to the Death Penalty Information Center.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
- Urban One Inc’s Reach Media Announces R&B Superstar Ralph Tresvant of New Edition as Host of “Love and R&B”
- Get Your Tickets to the Straight Jokes! No Chaser Comedy Tour!
- Don’t Miss A Moment Of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- Trent Shelton Explains the Importance of Relationship Building
- Magic Johnson Joins The Run To Buy The Commanders
- Shark Tank’s Daymond John Gives Financial Literacy Advice
- Ohio School District Approves 4-Day School Weeks
- Video From Inside Nashville School Shooting Shows Police Firing at Shooter
- Why the death penalty may end in Ohio
- East Cleveland Cops Charged With Assault & More Get $10K Bond [Video]
- Wizards’ Guard Bradley Beal Under Police Investigation After Fan Altercation in Orlando
- Chilli Gushes Over Her Boo Matthew Lawrence: ‘I am So Happy’
- GoFundMe For Irvo Otieno Slow To Gain Traction As Family Prepares For Funeral
Why the death penalty may end in Ohio was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
-
Raphael Saadiq Teases 2023 Tony! Toni! Toné! Tour On IG
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
BMF Fans Surprised By Yung Miami’s & Big Meech’s Appearance
-
Okay, Let’s Talk About THAT Chloe Bailey/Damson Idris Scene In SWARM
-
Here's What You Should Know About the New, Deadly Fungus in Ohio
-
Ohio School District Approves 4-Day School Weeks
-
Police Identify Man Found Dead Under West 25th Street Bridge in Cleveland
-
Larsa Pippen Says She and Ex-Scottie Had Sex '4 Times a Night for 23 Years'