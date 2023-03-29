Tamika Scott Tells LaTocha She’s Got Receipt’s So ‘Run Me My Money’

Who can I run to, to fill fill this empty space? Tamika Scott’s answer to her sister, LaTocha is, her bank account.
Shots have been fired via social media, it appears Xscape member Tamika Scott and sister of group member LaTocha, is sick of LaTocha taking to interviews to address their family matters and said the solution to their beef is simple ‘run me my money’ because Tamika Scott say’s she has receipts about her missing royalty checks that she has accused her sister of cashing and more.
It appears that the reality of reality television has gotten real for the Scott sisters and according to Tamika, LaTocha’s husband is part of the problem as well.
We asked the question last week if the Xscape cat fights on blogs, social media and podcasts a marketing ploy or do these ladies really dislike each other. In the case of the Scott sisters sadly it appears the beef is real. LaTocha Scott, in a video shared to YouTube last week, denies stealing $30K from her sister Tamika Scott, and then said in an interview with Fox Soul’s Cocktails With Queens (see below) LaTocha said she would give Tamika $30K if that’s what it would take to get her sister back that’s what she would do.
Today Tamika Scott took to her personal Instagram to address her gospel artist sister LaTocha’s interview claims.
God knows I didn’t want to do this. Sis, you’re sitting on all your interviews saying I’m looking for a storyline and attention knowing y’all stole my money!!And for your husband to call Sprint acting like he was my ex husband with my social security getting the passcode to my phone and changing it in 2006, Getting access to my text messages, pictures and videos and trying to extort me!!!! Oh yeah all of this is documented! Y’all are EVIL!!!!! The other day you said on @foxsoul Coctails With Queens you were going to give me my 30K you stole so you need to keep your word!! Run me my check!!! I’m tired!!
Tamika Scott who is known for cooking recipes on her social media has also taken to YouTube to share her evidence. (see below)
It’s also Xscape concert promo flyers circulating on Instagram, and LaTocha Scott is missing off of the flyer. So for those who didn’t believe the beef is real, here you go.
