Megan Thee Stallion looks good in everything. The Houston native recently blessed us in a Paco Rabanne archived set that is too hot for words.

Megan Thee Stallion never ceases to amaze us. The “Savage” rapper attended The Hollywood Reporter and Jimmy Choo Power Stylist Dinner sporting a reworked Paco Rabanne look that we are sure had her on everyone’s best-dressed list. The outfit consisted of a gold strapless bralette, matching wide-leg pants, and she wore bikini underwear underneath. The color of the garb fused perfectly with Megan’s bronze skin. The artist complemented her look with chunky gold jewelry, nails, and sandals. She wore her hair in the same gorgeous natural ‘do that she sported to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Image Architect Law Roach cultivated Megan’s posh look. Fresh off his retirement announcement, the celebrity stylist reassured his fans that he is still out of the game by sharing on his Instagram stories that his friend, fashion designer Julien Dossena, remade this Spring ’97 Paco Rabanne look specifically for Megan back in September. Also, in his stories, Roach thanked Megan for supporting him at the Power Stylist dinner.

Roach and Megan are a dynamic fashion duo. And this genius Paco Rabanne look will definitely go down in the books as one of the best.

Megan The Stallion Is A Style Moment In A Reworked Paco Rabanne Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com