Mendeecees Shares He Used His Mom As Collateral For Drugs

Mother’s Day is approaching and everyone is preparing to celebrate the woman that gave them life.

In the case of ‘Love and Hip Hop’ alumni, Mendeeces, who’s legal woes unfolded on the show, he has opened up as to how far down that drug game rabbit hole he went, which included offering up his mother as collateral for a bunch of kilos in drugs.

In a recent interview with Shannon Sharpeon “Club Shay Shay” podcast, Mendeecees Harris, opened up about his past drug dealing days, and one of the things he did that he is the least proud of.

“This gon’ sound horrible but I put my mom up for collateral….I was getting a bunch of keys, and they was like, ‘Well, you gotta show me where your mom live at, because if you run off on this, we can’t afford for you to run off. I had no intention of running off,”

Mendeecees Harris was sentenced to eight years in federal prison for drug trafficking charges in 2015. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess heroin and cocaine in New York and began serving his sentence in January of 2016. Mendeecess was released from prison in 2020.

Now at the age of 44 years old, Mendeecees, the husband of Yandy Smith, say’s it was becoming a father that got him to turn his life around.

