Dalai Lama Apologizes for Asking Boy to Suck His Tongue!?

As many news stories and videos that go viral, we can’t say that we have any that included the Dalai Lama, who if you think about the name, is the ultimate symbol of peace and serenity. That’s of course until recently, when it was reported that the Dalai Lama is apologizing for asking a boy to suck his tongue.

Back in February, a young boy approached the 87-year-old Dalai Lama at an event in India, and asked him for a hug. The answered request that was captured on video shows the Dalai Lama gesturing to his cheek before the boy gives him a quick hug and kiss. He then asks the boy to kiss him on the lips, and pulls the boy’s chin toward him as he sticks out his lips. After the kiss, the Dalai Lama then suggests the boy “suck my tongue,” leading to a few chuckles from the crowd. He sticks his tongue out and leans toward the boy, who then presses his forehead against the Dalai Lama’s.

Of course the extremely unsettling exchange made it’s way to social media prompting the Dalai Lama to release a statement:

A video clip has been circulating that shows a recent meeting when a young boy asked His Holiness the Dalai Lama if he could give him a hug. His Holiness wishes to apologize to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused. His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras. He regrets the incident.

