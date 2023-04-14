

More than two decades in the game, Nick Cannon has done it all: From television, to film, music and CEO – Mr. Cannon has continuously found a way to reinvent himself while collecting a nice check in the process.

He recently stopped by The Kandi Shop to talk to our very own Kandi Eastman, check out the interview above.

Nick Cannon Stops By Majic 102! was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com