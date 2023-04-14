More than two decades in the game, Nick Cannon has done it all: From television, to film, music and CEO – Mr. Cannon has continuously found a way to reinvent himself while collecting a nice check in the process.
He recently stopped by The Kandi Shop to talk to our very own Kandi Eastman, check out the interview above.
Nick Cannon Stops By Majic 102! was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com
-
Cleveland: 7th Most Dangerous City in America
-
Amherst School Bus Driver Quits After Video Cursing at Students Goes Viral
-
VA Rapper EGYPXN Drops New Music Video Then Shoots Family
-
Rickey Smiley Commends Reginae Carter for “Setting The Record Straight” [AUDIO]
-
BREAKING: Jamie Foxx Hospitalized Due to Medical Complications
-
D.C. Woman Kidnaps Kids To Get Her Baby Daddy Attention
-
Here's How You Could Get a Free Burrito From Chipotle Today!
-
Uh Oh! Naked Pic of Serena Williams Goes Viral!