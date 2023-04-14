Irvin Randle is more than a Silver Fox, he’s also an educator. Hear his thoughts on the Texas Education Agency’s recent move to take over HISD, the largest school district in Texas, plus much more during his sitdown with our very own Kandi Eastman.
Irvin Randle of Silver Fox Club was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com
-
Cleveland: 7th Most Dangerous City in America
-
Amherst School Bus Driver Quits After Video Cursing at Students Goes Viral
-
VA Rapper EGYPXN Drops New Music Video Then Shoots Family
-
Rickey Smiley Commends Reginae Carter for “Setting The Record Straight” [AUDIO]
-
BREAKING: Jamie Foxx Hospitalized Due to Medical Complications
-
D.C. Woman Kidnaps Kids To Get Her Baby Daddy Attention
-
Here's How You Could Get a Free Burrito From Chipotle Today!
-
Uh Oh! Naked Pic of Serena Williams Goes Viral!