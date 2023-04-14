RADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE

Irvin Randle of Silver Fox Club

Published on April 14, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Irvin Randle

Source: General / Radio One

Irvin Randle is more than a Silver Fox, he’s also an educator. Hear his thoughts on the Texas Education Agency’s recent move to take over HISD, the largest school district in Texas, plus much more during his sitdown with our very own Kandi Eastman.

Irvin Randle of Silver Fox Club  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

More from 93.1 WZAK
Close