Stevie J Celebrates Life And Autism Awareness Month [VIDEO]

Reality Star/music producer Stevie J is usually viewed through a messy glass via drama tea and this hasn’t been limited to his marriage to R&B singer Faith Evans. Fan’s after watching Stevie J’s moves on Love & Hip Hop, have often wondered what in the world does Faith Evans seeing in Stevie J and/or better why did she marry him??

It seems the ‘Soon As I Get Home’ singer, has seen a side of Stevie J, that we have known nothing about.

Stevie J recently posted a tear jerking video celebrating the birth life as well as Autism Awareness Month with Faith Evans son Ryder.

Autism Awareness Month! Love You Ryder!-Stevie J

Grammy Award winning singer Faith Evans recognized that her son, Ryder, at the age of three years old was having a development issue but doctors blew her off, but Faith Evans was persistent. While waiting for an official diagnosis, Evans did everything she could do to ensure Ryder’s developmental success by paying out of pocket for speech and occupational therapy because she knew he should have already been verbal by the age of three. Ever since Faith Evans has been a champion for autism.

Faith Evans, 16 year old, son Ryder was born from his mother’s relationship with her ex-husband, a famous executive music producer and talent manager, Todd Russaw.

Ryder is the youngest sibling of Faith Evans other two children, Chayna who was born from Faith’s relationship with her then-boyfriend Kiyamma Griffin and Christopher was born from her marriage with rapper The Notorious B.I.G.

