According to NBC4i, a former Southern Ohio mayor has been sentenced to over two years in prison after stealing over $700,000 from a Clermont County family business.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Ohio, 49-year-old Tina Coday-Townes of Sardinia will serve 28 months in prison for wire fraud and was ordered to pay restitution to a business she worked for in Clermont County.
In October 2022, Coday-Townes pleaded guilty to wire fraud after she admitted to writing herself business checks to pay off her personal credit cards between 2013 and 2019. She also said she made false entries into the accounting database, showing that checks were received by vendors.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
- Pre-Register: OHFA Housing Seminar 2023
- Get Your Tickets to the Straight Jokes! No Chaser Comedy Tour!
- Don’t Miss A Moment Of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- Ohio: Former Mayor Going to Prison for Steak Over 700K
- Georgia NAACP Branches Call On GBI To Investigate Racist Coach Mark Taylor For Making Teroristic Threats
- The Bijou Star Files: Minneapolis To Pay Out $8.9M For Ex-Cops Sins
- Stevie J Celebrates Life And Autism Awareness Month [VIDEO]
- Outrage After Black Man Given 70-Year Prison Sentence For Misdemeanor Crime Of Spitting At Texas Cops
- Sheryl Lee Ralph on Her Upcoming TV One ‘UNCENSORED’ Episode [EXCLUSIVE]
- Viral Video: Did You Know Tisha Campbell Once Cooked For Tupac?
- Lori Harvey Is Picturesque In A Laquan Smith Halter Dress
- Yandy Smith Is Giving Stylish School Girl In A Miu Miu Look
- Yung BBQ Dishes On Her Personal Style, Love For Dancing & Emerging Makeup Skills
Ohio: Former Mayor Going to Prison for Steak Over 700K was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
-
Cleveland: 7th Most Dangerous City in America
-
Everything You Missed at the New Edition: Legacy Tour in Cleveland!
-
Amherst School Bus Driver Quits After Video Cursing at Students Goes Viral
-
VA Rapper EGYPXN Drops New Music Video Then Shoots Family
-
Rickey Smiley Commends Reginae Carter for “Setting The Record Straight” [AUDIO]
-
BREAKING: Jamie Foxx Hospitalized Due to Medical Complications
-
D.C. Woman Kidnaps Kids To Get Her Baby Daddy Attention
-
Here's How You Could Get a Free Burrito From Chipotle Today!