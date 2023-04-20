The Bijou Star Files: Tamron Hall Defends Larsa Pippen Interview

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, April 20, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Tamron Hall Addresses Backlash She Received After Her Interview With Larsa Pippen (Video)

Tamron Hall is clearing the air and setting the record straight regarding a recent interview with Larsa Pippen. Read More

FRANK OCEAN DROPS OUT OF COACHELLA After Fracturing Ankle

Blink-182 will reportedly fill the Sunday night headliner position. Read More

TIGER WOODS UNDERGOES SURGERY… For Leg Injured In 2021 Accident

Tiger Woods is still dealing with the aftermath of his horrific car accident — the golf superstar just underwent yet another surgery on the leg he damaged in the crash. Read More

GLORILLA SUED She Made ‘Tomorrow’ Hit BY STEALING MY BACK-IN-THE-DAY SONG!!!

GloRilla‘s gold-selling single “Tomorrow” is now at the center of a lawsuit from an artist who says the Memphis rapper and her producer Macaroni Toni sampled his nearly 30-year-old track to create their song … but never got permission. Read More

TUA TAGOVAILOA I THOUGHT ABOUT RETIRING FROM NFL… After Concussions

Tua Tagovalioa just revealed he considered leaving his NFL career behind due to the numerous concussions he suffered last season … but ultimately, he couldn’t bring himself to retire. Read More

R. KELLY APPEALS FEDERAL SEX CRIMES CASE IN NY …Claims Gov’t Didn’t Prove Guilt

R. Kelly has officially filed an appeal in his federal sex crimes case out of New York — and he’s got a laundry list of reasons why he thinks his conviction should be reversed. Read More

TYRE NICHOLS FAMILY SUES COPS FOR $550M, MEMPHIS OVER DEATH… Beat Him Like Emmett Till

Attorney Ben Crump just announced the family is seeking more than $500M during a press conference. Read More

SOUTHWEST FREAK-OUT MAN GOES BERSERK OVER SCREAMING BABY …’F*** You & Shut Up!’

A rep for SW wouldn’t clarify when the flight happened, but did tell us, “We commend our Crew for exhibiting outstanding professionalism while handling a challenging situation, and we offer our apologies to the other Customers onboard who had to experience such unacceptable behavior.” Read More

DRAKE TWO NEW AI SONGS SURFACE …After UMG Takedown

Drake has more robot problems on his hands — after his record label pulled the plug on one viral AI song that was using his voice … two more, which are also solid, have cropped up. Read More

YUNG MIAMI DIDDY & I ARE DONE DATING …But We’re Still Friends!!!

Yung Miami is confirming her whirlwind and very public relationship with Diddy is no more — but not without clarifying a few things, including why she got “Pee Diddy” trending!!! Read More

FOUR OKLAHOMA OFFICIALSFACING BACKLASH FOR LYNCHING COMMENT …Governor Demands Their Resignations

Four white Oklahoma officials were secretly recorded talking about murdering journalists, lynching black people and joking about someone dying — and now they’re all in very hot water. Read More

RALPH YARL WILL MEET AHMAUD ARBERY’S MOTHER… Accepts WH Invite Too

Ralph Yarl — the teenager who survived a close-range shooting which may have been racially motivated, is set to meet with the mother of Ahmaud Arbery … Read More

CHRISEAN ROCK NEW SMILE, WHO DIS?!? Fills Dental Gap, Sets Giveaway for Moms

Chrisean Rock has another reason to smile on top of her pregnancy … the “Baddies” reality TV star recently filled in the famous gap in her grill!!! Read More

Illinois Woman Is Left Toothless After A Reality Television Show Appearance

An Illinois woman’s hopes of repairing her rotting teeth on a reality television show took a turn for the worst when things didn’t go according to plan. Read More

Kenya Moore’s Estranged Husband, Marc Daly, Reportedly Loses Lawyer Ahead Of Divorce Trial

Marc Daly has reportedly been dropped by his divorce lawyer. Read More

Ja Rule Praises Nicki Minaj, Speaks On Past Beef With 50 Cent: ‘Life’s Short, I Think Things Can Be Mended’

Known for his innovative rap style that married hip hop and R&B seamlessly, Ja Rule is a man that is long overdue for receiving his flowers. Read More

Fantasia Is ‘Officially Enrolled’ At Central State University!

In a new update on Fantasia Barrino-Taylor‘s return to school, the ‘American Idol’ alum revealed that she’ll be attending Central State University — a public HBCU in Wilberforce, Ohio! Read More

Tristan Thompson ‘Made a Whole Career Out of Playing With LeBron,’ Anonymous NBA Player Says

The Athletic released its annual anonymous NBA player poll featuring questions about the league’s most valuable player and best defender, but let’s just skip ahead to the mess. Read More

13-Year-Old Boy Dies After Participating in Benadryl TikTok Challenge

13-year-old Ohio boy Jacob Stevens has died after he took part in an alleged TikTok challenge that encourages people to take Benadryl, Read More

At Least 45 Antioch Cops Allegedly Involved in ‘Racist, Homophobic, and Violent’ Text Chains

At least 45 officers from the Antioch Police Department in California participated in “racist, homophobic, and violent” text message chains, a top public defender says. Read More

Pusha-T’s Wife Virginia Williams on Not Looking Like Other Rappers’ Wives, Says She Was Okay ‘Being the Oddball’

In a Q&A session hosted on her Instagram Stories, Pusha-T’s wife Virginia Williams opened up about how she feels different than the wives of other rappers. Read More

Bambi Hurls Abuse Accusations At Erica Dixon & Emani In Nasty IG Feud [Video]

Bambi, Erica Dixon and Emani exchanged nasty comments to one another in a plot straight from the “Love & Hip-Hop” writer’s room. Read More

Toya Johnson-Rushing and Reginae Carter Land New WE Tv Reality Series

WE tv today announced additions to the network’s reality tv shows. Read More

Serena Williams Is Reportedly Shopping A New Memoir With Offers Up to $10 Million

Sources say that Serena Williams is open to offers for a memoir that could top $10 million. Read More

Netflix to End Its DVD Mailing Service in September

On Tuesday, Netflix announced that it would be ending its DVD mailing service after 25 years on Sept. 29, 2023. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com