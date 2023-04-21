The Bijou Star Files: OBJ Allegedly Applied Light Pressure

CLOSE

ODELL BECKHAM JR. NAMED IN ASSAULT INVESTIGATION… WR Denies Allegation

Odell Beckham Jr. has been named as a suspect in an assault investigation after a woman went to police claiming the NFL superstar put his hand around her neck in an L.A. hotspot, but the Ravens WR claims the allegations are bogus. Read More

LEBRON JAMES DENIES PAYING FOR TWITTER CHECK… Elon Trolling???

It seems like LeBron James might be at the center of an Elon Musk troll job … because a rep for James tells The Verge his account is NOT subscribed to Twitter Blue, despite what it says on the app. Read More

TWITTER CELEBS LOSE VERIFIED CHECKMARKS …Beyonce, Gaga, Blackpink

Elon Musk’s crusade to remove Twitter’s blue checkmarks from legacy verified accounts is going into overdrive … with a couple notable casualties among the celebrity ranks. Read More

RALPH YARL SHOOTING WITNESSBREAKS DOWN REVEALING MOMENT INJURED TEEN KNOCKED ON DOOR …’That’s Somebody’s Son!!!’

Ralph Yarl is alive today thanks, in part, to the actions of 2 neighbors who came to his assistance minutes after Andrew Lester shot the 16-year-old boy twice — and one of those neighbors is tearfully sharing the traumatic experience. Read More

SNOOP DOGG & BUJU BANTON BLAZIN’ GANJA FOR 4/20 DUET …Cheers to the HIGH Life!!!

Snoop Dogg and Buju Banton are 2 of music’s biggest chieftains when it comes to cannabis, so it’s only proper they connect to celebrate the “High Life” — the name of their new single together. Read More

ALEC BALDWIN INVOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER CHARGES IN ‘RUST’ SHOOTING DROPPED

Baldwin just took to Instagram, posting a pic of his wife Hilaria with the caption, “I owe everything I have to this woman. (and to you, Luke)” … a shoutout to Nikas, his attorney. Read More

COLIN KAEPERNICK PAYING FOR AUTOPSY… For Inmate Who Died Mysteriously In Jail

Colin Kaepernick is stepping up to help a family find answers … paying for the autopsy of a 35-year-old man who died under peculiar circumstances in county jail after the medical examiner’s initial autopsy failed to provide answers. Read More

