Ohio Parent Who Maced Elementary School Principal Speaks

Published on April 24, 2023

Last week a video went viral of an Ohio parent allegedly spraying an elementary school principal in the face with mace while children are entering the school and then took off from the scene.  It was then reported that the woman was facing felony charges.

There are always two sides to every story, now the woman that allegedly maced the principal is now speaking.

‘I don’t regret it’

According to the mother , she said that her son, a student at the school, has been a victim of bullying both on the school bus and inside the school. She said her son has autism and isn’t fully verbal, so she wasn’t getting all of the information about the incidents because the school did not inform her.

Take a look at the video below then give us your thoughts.

