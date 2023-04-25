The Bijou Star Files: Quavo, Chloe Bailey And The After-Party

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, April 25, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
Quavo & Chloe Bailey Fuel Dating Rumors After Being Spotted Together At After-Party
Are Quavo and Chloe Bailey quietly dating? Read More
AARON RODGERS JET-SETTING TO NY!!!… Packers Trading Star QB
Aaron Rodgers is finally getting his wish … the NFL superstar is being traded to the New York Jets!! Read More
NEWSNATION INTERESTED IN BOTH DON & TUCKER …After CNN, FOX Firings
Don Lemon and Tucker Carlson are now without a work home — but they could land at the same place in the near future … and that might be NewsNation, which wants ’em both. Read More
50 CENT Ha Ha, Irv Gotti …NELLY’S GOT YOUR GIRL
50 Cent is stomping all over Irv Gotti‘s broken heart in light of the fact Ashanti and Nelly appear to be an item once again!!! Read More
CANADIAN ACTOR SAINT VON COLUCCI DIES AFTER 12 PLASTIC SURGERIES …Tried To Look Like BTS Star
Canadian actor Saint Von Colucci is dead after dropping $220,000 for a dozen cosmetic surgeries so he could look like BTS star Jimin in an upcoming series. Read More
DESIIGNER CHARGED WITH INDECENT EXPOSURE ON PLANE …Showed ‘Magic Stick’ to Flight Attendant
Desiigner is officially facing legal trouble for exposing himself on an airplane … the feds say he masturbated in front of flight attendants mid-flight, and seemed pretty nonchalant about it. Read More
PETE DAVIDSON CRIMINAL CHARGES ON THE TABLE For Crashing Car Into House
Pete Davidson‘s late-night car crash didn’t result in serious injury, but that doesn’t mean the comedian is gonna get off scot-free … because we’ve learned he’s now facing possible criminal charges as a result of the incident. Read More
FAT JOE BUSTA, FRENCH & ROZAY GOING TO D.C…. Fighting Corrupt Hospital Bills!!!
Fat Joe‘s power circle is coming to aid his fight against shady hospital bills — Busta Rhymes, French Montana, and Rick Ross are all set to perform with the Don this week … Read More
SUGE KNIGHT Snoop Owning Death Row Fine By Me …THAT’S, IF HE LEGALLY BOUGHT IT!!!
Speaking to us from the CA State Penitentiary — where he’s doing 28 years for voluntary manslaughter — Suge claims the label was only forfeited after a lawyer failed to attend court. So, he lost it in a 2013 default judgment to MNRK Music Group. Read More
KHALIDS CREW AI-GENERATED MUSIC!!! Real Artists Good As We Are
Khalid is not a fan of AI infiltrating the music world … and while he thinks the tech could be a helpful tool, he draws the line when it comes to mimicking artists. Read More
Kenyan Police Discover 73 Bodies Of Alleged Christian Cult Followers Who Starved Themselves To ‘Go To Heaven’
Police in Kenya have recovered 73 bodies from mass graves believed to be members of a Christian cult. Read More
Teyana Taylor Reveals She’s Latto’s ‘Creative Director,’ Social Media Reacts: ‘If Multifaceted Was A Person’
Teyana Taylor is not slowing down anytime soon! The 32-year-old recently starred in the film ‘A Thousand and One’ and has now revealed the latest title she’s added to her long list of duties! Read More
Officer Convicted Of Killing Daunte Wright Released From Prison After Serving 16 Months Of 2-Year Sentence
The former Brooklyn Center police officer convicted of killing 20-year-old Black man Daunte Wright during a traffic stop has been released from prison. Read More
Bambi Seemingly Apologizes To Erica Dixon And Emani, Says She ‘Responded Emotionally’ After Being ‘Triggered’
Bambi has apologized after a back-and-forth with Erica Dixon and her daughter Emani, whom she shares with Lil Scrappy. Read More
Fugees Fans React to Pras Admitting He Was FBI Informant
Fugees fans are calling out Pras Michel, who recently took the stand in his federal conspiracy trial and admitted to being an FBI informant. Read More
Cop Who Fatally Shot Breonna Taylor Hired by Rural Kentucky Sheriff’s Office
The detective who fatally shot Breonna Taylor in March 2020 during a deadly raid on her apartment has been hired by a rural sheriff’s office in Kentucky. Read More
Elon Musk Restores Blue Checks on Twitter For Many Celebs, Public Figures, and the Deceased
Elon Musk has reinstated the blue checks on Twitter, including badges for those who have died.
Just last week, Musk was removing blue checks from celebrities, athletes, and other public figures who were not willing to pay $8 a month. Read More
Tamar Braxton Brings Fiance To Meet Ex-Husband Vincent Herbert [Video]
Tamar Braxton and her fiancé, Jeremy Robinson, recently met up with the singer’s ex-husband, Vincent Herbert. Read More
Nick Cannon Reveals That Jamie Foxx is “Doing So Much Better” Following Health Scare
During the sit-down, reporter Kevin Frazier asked Cannon about close friend Jamie Foxx, who remains hospitalized after suffering what was described as a “medical complication.” Read More
R.Kelly Moved From Chicago To North Carolina Prison To Serve 30 Year Sentence
Looks like R.Kelly was moved moved from a Chicago correctional center to a medium-security prison in Granville County last week to serve his prison sentence, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Read More
Shocking Video Shows Father Arrested After Piercing Son’s Ear In Arkansas
Police ambushed a father in his home after they learned he pierced his son’s ears despite it being against the law due to his age. Read More
Popular Youtuber Addresses Backlash After Buying A Homeless Man Food And Then Eating It In Front Of Him: “I Have The Entire World Mad At Me Over An Edited Video”
A popular YouTuber named Trevon Sellers, aka whatsuptre is making headlines after posting a YouTube video where he bought a homeless man Wendy’s and then ate the food right in front of his face. Read More
Top 10 baby boy, girl names in Ohio for 2023 revealed
The top 10 list was made from data collected on the Social Security Administration’s website. Read More
Cleveland City Council approves legislation to eliminate medical debt for nearly 50,000 residents
Using $1.9 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, the city would purchase the debts through the nonprofit organization RIP Medical Debt. Read More
Disney begins large wave of layoffs
Disney anticipates a third round of layoffs starting before the beginning of the summer in order to hit its goal of cutting 7,000 jobs. Read More
RAE SREMMURD’S SWAE LEE MASSIVE COACHELLA BRAWL BACKSTAGE In Presence of Infant Son!!!
Rae Sremmurd‘s Swae Lee‘s gotta be feeling pretty lucky … an all-out royal rumble went down with security ahead of his Coachella performance, but he and his baby managed to dodge the blows. Read More
Biden launches 2024 bid, betting record will top age worries
The 2024 campaign was widely expected, as Biden has been teasing a re-election bid for months. Read More
