Warning Signs of Stroke

Published on May 1, 2023

Source: University Hospitals / University Hospitals

Every year, more than 795,000 people in the United States have a stroke. About 610,000 of these are first or new strokes, but few people know the signs. Use of the acronym BE FAST to help remember the signs of stroke, and actions to take if someone near you is experiencing them.

Use B.E. F.A.S.T. to Recognize Stroke Symptoms

  • Balance: Balance off
  • Eyes: Blurry vision
  • Face: Face droops
  • Arms: Arm drifts downward
  • Speech: Words slurred
  • Time: Symptoms, call 9-1-1

