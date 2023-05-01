Warning Signs of Stroke

CLOSE

Every year, more than 795,000 people in the United States have a stroke. About 610,000 of these are first or new strokes, but few people know the signs. Use of the acronym BE FAST to help remember the signs of stroke, and actions to take if someone near you is experiencing them.

Use B.E. F.A.S.T. to Recognize Stroke Symptoms

Balance: Balance off

Eyes: Blurry vision

Face: Face droops

Arms: Arm drifts downward

Speech: Words slurred

Time: Symptoms, call 9-1-1

