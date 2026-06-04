10 Facts Browns Fans Should Know About Jared Verse

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The Browns landed one of the NFL’s brightest young defensive stars when they acquired Jared Verse.

The former Rams standout arrives in Cleveland with a reputation for relentless effort, explosive athleticism, and game-changing pass-rushing ability.

His path to the NFL wasn’t typical. Verse went from an under-recruited high school athlete to a small-school standout, then became one of college football’s most dominant defenders before earning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.

Here are 10 facts Browns fans should know about the player expected to help fill the massive void left by Myles Garrett.

1. He Was Born in Ohio

Verse was born in Dayton, Ohio, before spending much of his childhood in Pennsylvania and later North Carolina. The Browns are bringing an Ohio native back home.