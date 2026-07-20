20 Best School Districts in Greater Cleveland, Ranked for 2026
- Niche's 2026 rankings combine data and parent/student reviews to assess academics, teachers, activities, and student experience
- Several familiar Northeast Ohio districts, including Solon, Orange, and Hudson, earn top spots on the list
- Rankings consider factors beyond just test scores, like community involvement, arts programs, and college readiness
Families across Northeast Ohio often consider school quality before buying a home or planning a move. A new report from Niche ranks the best school districts in the Cleveland metro area for 2026, giving parents another tool to compare local districts.
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The annual rankings combine data from the U.S. Department of Education with millions of student and parent reviews. Niche also evaluates teacher quality, graduation rates, college readiness, academics, resources, and extracurricular opportunities. For the 2026 rankings, the company removed SAT and ACT scores from its methodology to reflect the growing shift away from standardized testing in college admissions.
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Several familiar Northeast Ohio districts landed near the top once again. Communities in Cuyahoga, Summit, Medina, Lorain, and Stark counties all earned spots among the region’s highest-rated public school systems. While academics play a major role in the rankings, Niche also considers factors that affect the overall student experience, including teachers, clubs, athletics, diversity, and feedback from families.
Below are the 20 highest-ranked school districts in the Cleveland metro area. The order follows Niche’s 2026 rankings exactly.
Disclaimer
This list reflects Niche’s 2026 Best School Districts in the Cleveland metro area rankings. Rankings are based on Niche’s analysis of public data from the U.S. Department of Education along with reviews from students and parents. Read more about the methodology here: https://www.niche.com/about/methodology/best-school-districts/.
1. Solon City School District
Serving the city of Solon in southeastern Cuyahoga County, this district has earned a reputation for preparing students for college while offering a wide range of athletics, music, and extracurricular activities. Solon consistently ranks among Northeast Ohio’s most desirable communities for families seeking strong public schools.
2. Orange City School District
Orange City Schools serve Pepper Pike, Hunting Valley, Moreland Hills, Orange Village, and Woodmere. The district is known for its smaller enrollment, giving students access to personalized learning opportunities while maintaining strong academics and a variety of arts and athletic programs.
3. Hudson City School District
Located in Summit County, Hudson City Schools serve one of Northeast Ohio’s most historic communities. Students benefit from a broad selection of Advanced Placement courses, competitive athletics, and a vibrant downtown that has become a centerpiece of community life.
4. Beachwood City School District
Beachwood City Schools combine rigorous academics with a diverse student body and modern learning facilities. Located just east of Cleveland, the district also offers strong arts programming and college readiness opportunities for students.
5. Rocky River City School District
Situated along Lake Erie on Cleveland’s west side, Rocky River City Schools have built a longstanding reputation for academic achievement, competitive athletics, and performing arts. The district also benefits from its walkable community and close proximity to downtown Cleveland.
6. Revere Local School District
Revere Local Schools serve Bath Township and portions of Richfield and Copley in Summit County. The district blends suburban and rural communities while offering students a wide variety of academic, athletic, and extracurricular opportunities.
7. Brecksville-Broadview Heights City School District
This district serves two established suburban communities in southern Cuyahoga County. Residents often praise its strong community support, successful athletic programs, and consistent academic performance from elementary school through graduation.
8. Chagrin Falls Exempted Village School District
Centered around the historic Village of Chagrin Falls, this district serves several nearby communities in eastern Cuyahoga and Geauga counties. Families appreciate its small-town atmosphere, active parent involvement, and broad selection of extracurricular activities.
9. Avon Local School District
Avon Local Schools have grown alongside one of Lorain County’s fastest-growing cities. The district continues expanding to meet enrollment demand while maintaining a reputation for strong academics, successful athletics, and modern school facilities.
10. Jackson Local School District (Massillon)
Serving the Jackson Township area near Massillon and Canton, Jackson Local Schools are among Stark County’s largest suburban districts. Students have access to extensive academic programs, career pathways, and a competitive athletic tradition.
11. Westlake City School District
Westlake City Schools serve a thriving western suburb known for Crocker Park, family-friendly neighborhoods, and easy access to downtown Cleveland. The district offers students a balanced mix of academics, athletics, arts, and extracurricular programs.
12. Bay Village City School District
Located along Lake Erie, Bay Village City Schools serve a close-knit community with a strong emphasis on student involvement. The district supports academic achievement while encouraging participation in music, theater, athletics, and community service.
13. Aurora City School District
Aurora City Schools serve families in Portage County and parts of Summit County. The district has experienced steady residential growth while continuing to offer students strong academic programs and an active extracurricular culture.
14. Twinsburg City School District
Twinsburg City Schools serve Twinsburg and nearby communities in northern Summit County. The district is perhaps best known nationally for hosting the annual Twins Days Festival while also providing students with a broad range of educational opportunities.
15. Nordonia Hills City School District
Serving Macedonia, Northfield Center Township, Sagamore Hills Township, and nearby communities, Nordonia Hills City Schools offer students access to numerous academic programs, athletics, and career-focused opportunities within a growing suburban district.
16. Highland Local School District (Medina)
Highland Local Schools serve Granger Township, Hinckley Township, and Sharon Township in Medina County. The district has earned a loyal following from families who appreciate its community involvement, extracurricular offerings, and suburban-rural setting.
17. Lakewood City School District
Lakewood City Schools serve one of Greater Cleveland’s most densely populated suburbs. The district reflects the city’s diverse population while offering students strong arts programming, career pathways, and easy access to cultural opportunities throughout Cleveland.
18. Independence Local School District
Independence Local Schools serve the City of Independence, just south of downtown Cleveland. The smaller district allows students to receive more individualized attention while participating in a variety of academic, athletic, and extracurricular programs.
19. North Royalton City School District
North Royalton City Schools serve a growing suburban community in southern Cuyahoga County. Students have access to numerous Advanced Placement classes, athletics, music programs, and clubs that complement the district’s academic offerings.
20. Strongsville City School District
Strongsville City Schools round out the top 20 while serving one of Cuyahoga County’s largest suburbs. The district offers students a wide selection of academic courses, athletics, performing arts, and extracurricular activities across multiple schools.
20 Best School Districts in Greater Cleveland, Ranked for 2026 was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com