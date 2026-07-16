Source: Jason Runnells / Getty

If the sky over Cleveland looks unusually gray or hazy today, you’re not imagining it.

Smoke from large wildfires burning in Canada has drifted south into Northeast Ohio. That smoke has reduced visibility and caused air quality to worsen across much of the region. Forecasters say the smoky conditions could linger until weather patterns shift.

The smoke contains tiny particles known as PM2.5. These particles are small enough to enter the lungs and bloodstream. They can irritate the eyes, nose, and throat. They can also trigger asthma attacks and make breathing more difficult for people with heart or lung conditions.

Air quality in parts of Northeast Ohio has reached unhealthy or hazardous levels because of the wildfire smoke. Health officials recommend limiting time outdoors until conditions improve, especially for children, older adults, pregnant women, and anyone with respiratory problems.

Even healthy adults may notice symptoms. You could experience a scratchy throat, watery eyes, coughing, or shortness of breath after spending extended time outside. If possible, keep windows closed and run your air conditioning on recirculate. An air purifier with a HEPA filter can also help reduce indoor smoke particles.

If you must spend long periods outdoors, experts recommend reducing strenuous activity. An N95 mask can help filter many of the fine particles found in wildfire smoke, although it does not remove every pollutant.

Canadian wildfire smoke has affected the Great Lakes and Northeast several times in recent years. Weather patterns can carry smoke hundreds or even thousands of miles from active fires. This latest plume has reached Ohio, turning the sky noticeably hazier than normal and reducing air quality across the Cleveland area.

Why Cleveland's Sky Looks So Hazy Right Now: Wildfire Smoke Explained was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com