Explosive Diarrhea Outbreak: Check Your Kitchen For These Ingredients

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An ‘explosive diarrhea’ outbreak that has sickened at least 175 people in Ohio is now making headlines nationwide as investigators work to identify the source.

Officials have not yet determined which food caused the Cyclospora outbreak, but fresh produce remains a major focus of the investigation.

Related: 15 Ways To Avoid Ohio’s ‘Explosive Diarrhea’ Outbreak

Some Taco Bell locations also temporarily removed select ingredients, including lettuce, cilantro, pico de gallo and guacamole, out of an abundance of caution. The company has not been linked to any illnesses.

Here’s a look at 15 fresh ingredients that investigators are examining or that have been linked to previous Cyclospora outbreaks.

Health officials have not confirmed any of these ingredients as the source of the current Ohio outbreak. Many have been linked to previous Cyclospora outbreaks or are receiving attention as investigators work to identify the cause.

Related: Top Unhealthy Fast Food Chains Revealed by World Atlas Study

1. Romaine Lettuce

Romaine lettuce has been linked to previous Cyclospora investigations because it’s often eaten raw and can be difficult to thoroughly clean before serving.