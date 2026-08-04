25 Food Trucks & Vendors You’ll Find At Cleveland Taco Fest 2026

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Cleveland Taco Fest is bringing together some of Northeast Ohio’s favorite taco restaurants and food trucks for another Labor Day weekend celebration.

Guests can expect everything from authentic Mexican street tacos to creative local specialties, along with live music, lucha libre wrestling, margaritas, tequila tastings, contests, and family-friendly entertainment.

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We’ve rounded up every taco vendor currently listed by festival organizers in one place. Whether you’re planning your first visit or returning for another year, this guide makes it easy to decide which booths to visit first.

We’ll update this story if additional taco vendors are announced before the festival begins.

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Note: Vendor information is based on the lineup currently published by Cleveland Taco Fest. Participating vendors and menu offerings may change before the festival.

Every Food Truck and Vendor at Cleveland Taco Fest We Know So Far

Soulful Hibachi: This local food truck serves hibachi-inspired favorites with grilled meats, vegetables, fried rice, and bold Asian flavors.