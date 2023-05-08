The Bijou Star Files: T.I. Speaks On LBJ and His Grandmother

CLOSE

T.I. Shares How LeBron Won Him Over by Visiting His Grandmother’s House in Bankhead

During a recent interview, T.I. shed light on how LeBron won him over during one of the Cavs’ NBA playoff series vs. the Hawks. Read More

KING CHARLES’ CORONATION CONCERT WITH LIONEL, KATY & MORE… Spectacular Showcase!!!

That’s a wrap for Charles’ coronation weekend — which capped off with a big concert that went out with a bang … all thanks to the big-name acts, who sang their asses off. Read More

KIM & KANYE CONTINUE TO CO-PARENT KIDS …Hit Up Saint’s Soccer Game

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian continue to be the modern example of co-parenting in the public eye — as the two of them were once again in the same vicinity for their kids. Read More

CHRIS BROWN ALLEGEDLY INVOLVED IN NEW FACE-OFF …Backstage for Missy’s Set

Chris Brown was caught on camera in yet another confrontation — this, apparently, just a day after his dust-up with Usher … part of which was also captured on video. Read More

SIMONE BILES AND JONATHAN OWENS TIE THE KNOT IN CABO!!!

Simone Biles, an expert in gold medals, just added a new ring to her collection, because she tied the knot Saturday night with Jonathan Owens! Read More

ARETHA FRANKLIN CHILDHOOD DETROIT HOME UP FOR SALE

Aretha Franklin‘s incredible talent could be passed on to strangers if you believe in osmosis, because her childhood home is up for sale. Read More

HONEY BOO BOO Time Flies …SHE’S HEADED OFF TO COLLEGE!!!

Alana Thompson, AKA Honey Boo Boo, has grown up right before our very eyes … and now Mama June is getting ready to send her youngest kid off to college! Read More

RICHARD DREYFUSS ON OSCARS New Inclusivity Rules ‘MAKE ME VOMIT’

Richard Dreyfuss says the new rules mandating inclusivity for future Oscar nominations make him wanna barf — and we mean that literally … ’cause the dude says so himself. Read More

South Florida Schools Mandating Students To Only Use Clear Backpacks As New Safety Measure

As part of a new safety measure for its students, several South Florida schools will be mandating that its students only use clear backpacks for the upcoming school year. Read More

Broadcaster Glen Kuiper Suspended After On-Air Racial Slur

Longtime Oakland Athletics TV announcer Glen Kuiper will have some free time to think about his actions now that he’s been suspended from his on-air duties. Read More

Woman Accused Of Hiring Hitman To Kill Her Daughter So She Can Get Her Apartment

A Russian woman is accused of hiring a hitman to kill her daughter so she can take over her apartment. Read More

Man Drills A Hole In His Head To Remain Permanently High

A British author discusses his journey of drilling a hole in his head to remain permanently high. Read More

Woman Discovers Snakes Slithering In Walls A Month After Buying Home

A Colorado woman says she found snakes slithering in the walls in her new home a month after she closed the deal. Read More

Gunman Who Killed Eight People At Texas Outlet Mall Identified As 33-Year-Old Mauricio Garcia

The gunman who murdered eight people at a Texas mall on Saturday has been identified as Mauricio Garcia, according to reports. Read More

South Carolina High School Threatens To Remove Toilet Paper From Restrooms

A high school assistant principal warned students and staff that they were planning to remove toilet tissue from restrooms after there were multiple incidents of students flushing down entire rolls. Read More

Ne-Yo Reportedly Files Motion To Establish Paternity Of Kids He Fathered With Sade During Marriage To Crystal Renay

Ne-Yo has reportedly filed a motion to establish the paternity of two children he fathered with a woman named Sade. Read More

Mother Claims Daughter Was Needlessly Strip-Searched At Detroit Charter School

A mother says Detroit charter school officials strip-searched her eighth-grade daughter without parental consent for a vape pen the 14-year-old didn’t have. Read More

Georgia Learning Center Under Investigation After Parents Discover Marker Writings On 5-Year-Old’s Buttocks And Back

Multiple state agencies are investigating Prime Care Learning Center after a child came home with marker writings on his shirt and body. Read More

DaBaby Says He Would ‘Absolutely’ Handle 2021 Homophobia Controversies Differently

DaBaby said he would handle his 2021 homophobia controversies differently if given the chance. Read More

Swizz Beatz Is Convinced Alicia Keys Doesn’t Like The $500K Maybach He Bought Her

Beatz has an inkling that his wife Alicia Keys may not like the $500,000 Mercedes-Maybach designed by the late Virgil Abloh he bought for her last March. Read More

Protesters Stand on Subway Tracks to Disrupt Trains, Clash With NYPD Over Jordan Neely Death

Protesters in NYC jumped onto subway tracks and chanted Jordan Neely’s name over his death. Police collided with the protesters and several were arrested. Read More

Night Manager Charged After Allegedly Entering Room and Sucking Toes of Hotel Guest

A bizarre incident involving a hotel guest has David Neal, 52, accused of entering the room and sucking on a man’s toes. Neal has been arrested and charged. Read More

C-Murder Seeks Out Assistance From Attorney Ben Crump And The NAACP President Of The Baton Rouge Chapter

C-Murder is making a significant effort to regain his freedom by seeking the assistance and aid of attorney Ben Crump and the President of the NAACP in Baton Rouge. Read More

LL Cool J Jokes About Not Being Invited To Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Brunch Because He Made Fun Of Him In High School: “I Laughed At You So Now I Can’t Have No Brunch?” [Video]

LL Cool J believes he’s never been invited to the Roc Nation Brunch because he made fun of Jay-Z in high school. Read More

America, Take Notes: Serbia Responds to Mass Shootings With ‘Almost Total Disarmament’

Serbia handling gun control like a REAL country after a series of mass shootings. Read More

Prince’s Estate Is Opening His Vault For Its Annual Paisley Park Celebration And Giving Fans Tours

Prince’s private estate will be opening his vault of unreleased music during the Paisley Park annual event.Read More

Shemar Moore Slams CBS Following The Cancellation Of His Hit Series S.W.A.T.: ‘It’s A F*cking Mistake’

Fans and actors of the TV series S.W.A.T. are not happy with the shows cancellation. Read More

Texas shooting survivor credits slain store worker who hid shoppers in closet

A mom-of-two who survived the Texas mall shooting has emotionally recalled how a sales associate hid her and 12 others inside a store bathroom – but later lost her life in the bloodbath. Read More

US to propose new rules for airline cancellations, delays

The push comes just weeks before the peak summer travel season. Read More

