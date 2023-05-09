The Bijou Star Files: Texas Mall Shooter Mauricio Garcia

CLOSE

ALLEN TEXAS MALL SHOOTER HAD SS, SWASTIKA TATTOOS

The suspect in the deadly shooting rampage at a Texas mall didn’t keep his hateful beliefs a secret … tattooing the Nazi swastika on his body and spreading sick messages on a Russian social media platform. Read More

Texas mall shooter Mauricio Garcia planned attack for weeks, timing rampage for maximum carnage

Texas mall gunman Mauricio Garcia appeared to be casing his target for weeks, attacking when it was busiest — after posting racist and misogynistic hate, including a smiley face with a Hitler mustache. Read More

KANYE WEST POLITICAL TEAM ‘CLEANING HOUSE’… Treasurer Resigns

Kanye West‘s political team members are dropping off one by one after Milo Yiannopoulos took over as his political director … who tells us they’re “cleaning house.” Read More

‘RHOA’ KIM ZOLCIAK FILES FOR DIVORCE From Kroy Biermann

Kim Zolciak is pulling the plug on her marriage, filing for divorce from Kroy Biermann on the heels of the couple’s financial struggles. Read More

‘RHOA’ KIM ZOLCIAK, KROY BIERMANN Way Behind On Taxes …OWE THE IRS OVER $1,000,000!!!

Kim Zolciak of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” fame and her former NFL-star husband Kroy Biermann are deep in the hole … owing a TON in unpaid taxes — some of which has built up from a decade ago. Read More

LSU STAR ANGEL REESE POSES FOR S.I. SWIMSUIT ISSUE… Does ‘Ring Me’ Pose!!!

It turns out you CAN see Angel Reese after all … the LSU superstar just landed her next big gig — the Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition!! Read More

DETROIT METRO AIRPORT TSA Worker Suspended …AFTER YANKING DOG AROUND, CAUGHT ON VIDEO

A Detroit TSA worker has been benched after a video of him yanking his dog around went viral … and yeah, it’s as bad as it sounds. Read More

CHRIS BROWN I DIDN’T START 2ND CONFRONTATION …Was Just Breaking It Up!!!

Chris Brown is finally speaking out about his hectic weekend — but he’s only taking aim at one confrontation he’s said to have been involved in … and not the big one with Usher. Read More

Pras Denies Working With Feds Following Guilty Verdict: ‘Do I Look Like An Informant?’

Following Fugees rapper Pras Michél being found guilty of international conspiracy charges, he’s speaking out to shut down speculation that he was an informant! Read More

President Biden Calls For Airlines To Pay Cash To U.S. Passengers For Lengthy Delays, Cancellations

U.S. President Joe Biden and the U.S. Department of Transportation are looking to write new rules to require airlines to pay passengers in cash for the lengthy flight delays and cancelations they faced and that the airlines themselves are responsible, according to Read More

Yung Miami Seemingly Confirms She And Diddy Are Dating Again

Yung Miami has seemingly confirmed her rekindled romance with Diddy. Read More

Jordan Neely’s Family Responds After Choking Suspect Releases Statement Regarding His Death

The family of slain Black man Jordan Neely calls his accused killer’s first public statement an “admission of guilt,” according to a lengthy response issued on Monday morning. Read More

Tory Lanez Makes Desperate Plea To The Judge Ahead Of His Ruling Tomorrow: “Please Brother Don’t Ruin My Life”

Tory Lanez appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom on Monday where his attorneys argued for a new trial for the rapper, who was convicted in Dec. 2022 of felony assault in the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. Read More

Blueface’s Mom Karlissa Saffold Sends Kudos To A Pregnant Chrisean Rock: ‘Congratulations On Being The 2nd Baby Mama’

Blueface’s mom Karlissa Saffold sent her kudos to her son’s pregnant on and off again girlfriend, and “2nd baby mama,” Chrisean Rock, but it wasn’t your usual congrats message! Read More

Tennessee Student Pepper Sprays Teacher After He Takes Her Cellphone

A video was captured when a Tennessee student pepper sprayed her teacher twice after he confiscated her cell phone during class. Read More

Atlanta Women Known As ‘The Boot Girls’ Go Viral For Removing Car Boots For $50, Claim They’re Fighting Against ‘Predatory’ City Booting

A couple of Atlanta women, known as “The Boot Girls,” are going viral and even making their debut on their local news for removing car boots for $50. The women claim they’re fighting against “predatory” city booting. Read More

Jay-Z’s Alleged Son Rymir Satterthwaite Files New Supreme Court Motion To Force Rapper Into Taking A Paternity Test

The alleged son of Jay-Z, Rymir Satterthwaite, has filed a motion to the Supreme Court amid a 10-year paternity dispute. Satterthwaite has accused Jay-Z of avoiding a paternity test and has been fighting for answers for over a decade. Read More

Well, Damn! Forbes Predicts Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour Could Pull In $2.1 Billion!

With Beyonce being one of the biggest names in music, it’s no surprise that her upcoming Renaissance World Tour is expected to rake in an unprecedented amount of money. Read More

Cardi B To Seize $640 From Tasha K’s YouTube Account As She Still Owes Her Millions After Losing Defamation Lawsuit

Looks like Cardi B will be receiving another payment from Tasha K’s YouTube account after the rapper was reportedly informed by a Google rep there’s another $640 in revenue ready to be collected. Read More

Man Travels From California To Utah To Kill His Brother And Set His Home On Fire

Jeffrey Roberts, a resident of Long Beach, California, drove all the way to Utah last month with the heinous intention to kill his brother, Scott Roberts. Read More

Pennsylvania Woman Arrested After Faking Her Abduction To Cover Up Dropping Out Of College

Chloe Stein, a 23-year-old woman from Jeannette, Pennsylvania, has made headlines for faking her abduction to drop out of college. Read More

Bow Wow on Falling Out With Jermaine Dupri, Says He’s Going to Be the ‘Bigger Person’

The 36-year-old took to Twitter and Instagram to share a video of him and Dupri at the Lovers & Friends festival in Las Vegas, where Bow can be seen joking around with JD. Read More

Drake Shares His Dad’s DNA Results Showing Nigerian Ancestry: ‘Does This Mean I’m Naija Man Finally?’

In a post shared on his Instagram Stories, Drake revealed his dad Dennis Graham’s ancestry results. Read More

Will Smith Deserves a Comeback After Oscar Slap, Says Cedric the Entertainer; “It Was A Human Mistake.”

Cedric the Entertainer has a simple reminder for society regarding cancel culture: “People are human beings, and they make human mistakes.” Read More

Maternity Moments: DaBrat and Her Baby-to-Be Perform at ‘Lovers and Friends’ Festival

Da Brat brought her unborn child out onstage for their first festival performance. Read More

