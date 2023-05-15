Lil Wayne Cuts Show Short Because He Wasn’t Feelin The Fans

CLOSE

Here’s a switch. Usually the talk after a was whether the show was hot or not. If it was not fans jump on social media and drag the artist, articulating why they weren’t feelin the artist. This past weekend fans jumped on social media, kind of shocked after rapper Lil Wayne cut his show short because he wasn’t feelin the fans.

Allegedly closing night of Lil Wayne’s ‘Welcome to Tha Carter’ tour at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, Weezy cut his set short because of the audience’s reaction to an intermission performance from several artists on his Young Money roster.

Allegedly according to Lil Wayne when he returned to the stage after an intermission, while amateur cameras were rolling:

“We ain’t about to be bending over backwards for these folks,” “We worked too hard for this shit. We worked way too hard. This is my motherfuckin’ artist Allan [Cubas], that was [Lil] Twist, that was Yaj [Kader]. We are Young Money. We appreciate y’all time.”

According to fans on social media, they were the ones who should be mad, since the paid for a show that was 3 hours late and Lil Wayne performed for only 30 minutes before going to intermission only to come back to the stage to hear that Weezy wasn’t feelin them.

Take a look at the video below, then give us your thoughts.