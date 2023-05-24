Ledisi Is Back Riding High On Billboard With ‘I Need to Know’

CLOSE

Congratulations are most definitely in order!!

Grammy award winning singer Ledisi quietly pounds out a hit on every bar she sings. Ledisi’s name means “to bring forth” or “to come here”, much like her name Ledisi is back drawing music fans to come here while she is bringing forth a new single that is sitting high on the Billboard Charts.

What you need know is Ledisi’s hit single is titled ‘I Need To Know’ and she is giving thanks that the song just peaked at No. 1 on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart.

“I Need To Know” is Ledisi’s lead single from her next studio album, set to release this year via her Listen Back imprint in partnership with BMG.

Take a listen to ‘I Need To Know’ as well as Ledisi’s post below.