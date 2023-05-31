CLOSE

Z1079’s Ro Digga sat down virtually with legendary director Chris Robinson to talk about his latest LeBron James inspired film, Shooting Stars!

Robinson, known for his work on several movies like ATL and The New Edition Story, talks about the origins of the film and his experience working on such a fascinating story!

Shooting Stars starts streaming on Peacock June 2!

Check out the full interview below!

Ro Digga Interview With ‘Shooting Stars’ Director Chris Robinson was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com