The Bijou Star Files: Stephanie Mills Got Halle Bailey’s Back

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, June 1, 2023:

Stephanie Mills Pens Message Of Support To Halle Bailey While Sharing Similar Experience w/ Racist Critics Amid Her Run As Dorothy On Broadway: ‘I Got So Much Hate Mail’

Famed actress Stephanie Mills is speaking out against racist bullies. Read More

BEN AND JEN FINALLY SEAL THE DEAL ON $60 MILLION HOME!!!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are wasting no time now that they’ve purchased a new home together … because they’re already moving in their stuff, and the house is buzzing with activity. Read More

Dead Arby’s Worker ‘Beat Her Hands Bloody’ Trying To Escape Broken Walk-In Freezer

The family of an Arby’s employee has filed a $1 million wrongful death lawsuit against the Louisana franchise where she worked after claiming the worker preventably died inside the restaurant’s faulty freezer. Read More

Jess Hilarious Faces Backlash After Defending DaniLeigh Amid Her DUI Arrest: ‘She Didn’t Mean To Hurt Anyone’ (Video)

Jess Hilarious is facing backlash after the comedian appeared to defend DaniLeigh following the singer’s recent arrest for DUI. Read More

SZA Declares ‘Industry Pressure’ Did NOT Influence Her Decision To Get Plastic Surgery

When SZA briefly acknowledged Brazilian butt lifts (BBLs) during the first track on her SOS project, she seemingly bared all and got fans buzzin’ online. Read More

Raven-Symoné Dishes On Requiring Relationship NDAs ‘Before The Naughty Time Comes’

Navigating the world of sex and romance can be tricky for anyone, though big-name stars have to be a bit extra guarded on account of their celebrity status. Read More

‘That ’70s Show’ Actor Danny Masterson Found Guilty Of Raping Two Women, Faces 30 Years To Life

On Wednesday (May 31) in Los Angeles, ‘That ’70s Show‘ actor Danny Masterson was found guilty by a jury on two out of three counts of rape. In the retrial, Masterson was accused of raping two women; and now he faces 30 years to life in prison. Read More

Adidas Drops Case Against Kanye West After Freezing His Yeezy Accounts Worth $75M

After Adidas secretly won a court order last year, that froze $75 million in Yeezy bank accounts held by Kanye West, a federal judge lifted the order; and now the German sportswear brand is dropping their case against the rapper and designer, with plans to privately settle their issues. Read More

Diddy Sues Diageo For Reportedly ‘Neglecting’ & Sabotaging DeLeón Tequila

Diddy just filed a lawsuit against Diageo, alleging the spirits company and its Chief Executive Officer Ivan Menezes neglected their joint venture, DeLeón Tequila, and that the company creates “the illusion of inclusion,” when it comes to black brands and partners. Read More

Josh Hart Admits He Enjoys Partner’s Breast Milk, NBA Fans Respond

Stephen A. Smith, Jalen Brunson, De’Aaron Fox, and C.J. McCollum weighed in on the Knicks guard’s tweet. Read More

Robert Englund Says He’s ‘Too Old and Thick’ to Play Freddy Krueger Again, Suggests Kevin Bacon as Replacement

Englund first played Krueger in the original slasher hit and returned for six sequels and one crossover movie. Read More

Third Person Charged With Murder In 2002 Jam Master Jay Killing

The third man charged was seen entering Jam Master Jay’s NYC studio right before the murder took place. Read More

Conservative Groups Want to Boycott Chick-Fil-A for Hiring a VP of Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion

Some people aren’t too happy that the fast-food chain Chick-fil-A has hired a vice president of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI). Read More

‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Ratings Are Tanking, Hits Season Low As Fans Complain of ‘Boring’ Episodes

Despite a decent start, ratings for this season of ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ aren’t looking too good. Read More

Ayesha Curry Regrets Exposing Her Daughter to Social Media

Back in 2015, Ayesha and Steph Curry’s then-two-year-old daughter, Riley Curry, went viral after stealing the spotlight at one of her dad’s press conferences.Read More

Artificial Intelligence Experts Warn That Minimizing ‘Risk of Extinction From AI Should Be a Global Priority’

Artificial Intelligence is a threat to multiple industries, but top AI experts are warning that it’s actually a threat to humanity — and we should all be taking it seriously. Read More

Peter Thomas Blasted By Former Bar One Miami Employee Who Claims His Establishment Owes Her $1400 In Unpaid Wages

Peter Thomas is in the hot seat and is being called out by his former employee for unpaid wages. Read More

Shannon Sharpe leaving FS1’s ‘Undisputed’

Shannon Sharpe’s partnership with Skip Bayless is coming to a conclusion soon. Read More

Driver in University Heights fatal crash charged with 2 counts of aggravated vehicular homicide

Khaleel Johnson’s bond was set at $200,000. Read More

NYC Police Report Filed …AFTER MAN ALLEGEDLY PULLS WOMAN’S WIG OFF

The woman who claims a man pulled her wig off for no apparent reason in the streets of NYC has now gone to the police for help, filing a report in a bid for justice. Read More

