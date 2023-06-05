Kindred The Family Soul Celebrate 25 Yrs Of Marriage & Music At Roots Picnic

CLOSE

The 2023 Roots Picnic was full of miles stones this past weekend. The Roots Picnic is an annual music festival created and hosted by hip hop group, The Roots, held in Philadelphia, their hometown at the Mann at Fairmount Park. The first festival was held on June 7, 2008, making this years number 15. Lauryn Hill celebrated 25th anniversary of her album, “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” while bring up on stage her brothers in music Fugee members Wyclef and Pras celebrating the 25th anniversary of ‘The Score’, for a double silver jubilee.

But wait there was more. Congratulations are in order for ‘A Couple of Friends’ that knew ‘Love Has No Recession’

Philly natives, Kindred the Family Soul, AKA Kindred, is the Grammy nominated neo soul dynamic duo consisting of married couple Fatin Dantzler and Aja Graydon. It real doesn’t seem like it’s been that ‘Far Away’ since we thought that Kindred the Family Soul was a full band. However their love for one another as well as their music was written in the ‘Stars’ as they share a ‘Legacy of Love’ consisting of 6 children and 1 grandchild and their oldest is following in ‘Auntie and Unc’ foot steps while attending college.

