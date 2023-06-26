CLOSE

A Texas airport ramp worker tragically died after being “ingested” into a Delta plane’s engine on Friday night.

The Delta Air Lines plane, which had arrived in San Antonio from Los Angeles, was taxiing to the gate when the incident occurred.

The cause of death was revealed to be blunt and force injuries. It is was confirmed by The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office to be a suicide.

A similar tragedy happened at the Montgomery Regional Airport in Alabama last New Year’s Eve, when an airport worker died after being sucked into the aircraft’s engine.

“There were no operational safety issues with either the airplane or the airport,” the National Transportation Safety Board stated.

Counselors have been provided for the airport employees during this time.

“Our hearts and full support are with their family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time,” the company said.

Airport Worker Dies After Being Sucked Into Engine was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com