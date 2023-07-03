Judge Rules ‘Proud Boys’ Must Pay Over $1M To A Historic Black Church

CLOSE

On December 12, 2020, several people in Proud Boys leaped over Metropolitan AME’s fence, entered the church’s property, and went directly to the Black Lives Matter sign. They then broke the zip ties that held the sign in place, tore down the sign, threw it to the ground, and stomped on it while loudly celebrating the sign’s destruction.”

A Washington D.C. judge has ordered that the ‘Proud Boys’ render to God what is God’s in the tune of $1 million.

DC Superior Court Judge Neal E. Kravitz rebuked the Proud Boys saying:

“highly orchestrated” and “hateful and overtly racist conduct” …“incited and committed acts of violence against members of Black and African American communities across the country. They also have victimized women, Muslims, Jews, immigrants, and other historically marginalized people.”

How Proud are them Boys of that !?

