Oh My! Keke Palmer Say’s ‘If You Gon Act Up, I’m Bouta Link Up’

Oh My!! Lately all of Keke Palmer’s posts has been about her baby and the best baby daddy in the world, Darius Daulton Jackson. But appears things have gone left for Keke Palmer and Darius, following a recent Usher Las Vegas Residency concert, where Darius reacted negatively to Keke Palmer’s sheer black dress and black bodysuit.

A clip of Keke Palmer sheered out being serenaded by Usher singing ‘There Goes My Baby’ went viral and so did Darius’s reaction “It’s the outfit tho… you a mom” before his Twitter account was deactivated.

Sadly because Darius reacted on social media, Keke Palmer is responding on social media as well, with a video appearing to let her baby daddy know exactly what’s up and the message is she is about to link up.

“You ain’t stopping what’s going on with me, sweetheart. So if you gon act up, I’m bouta link up.”

Keke’s latest viral video isn’t in a sheer out this time, but rather an all white Nike fit.

It is also being reported that Keke Palmer and Darius has unfollowed each other on social media, which in this new school climate means, it’s possibly Splitsville for the new parents.

Keke Palmer and Darius Daulton Jackson welcomed their first child together, Leodis Andrellton Jackson in late February, let’s pray that for the baby’s sake they work this drama out.

Until then take a look at Keke Palmers video below.