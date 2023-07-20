Biggie Murder Detective Speaks On New Tupac Vegas Warrant

CLOSE

26 years later, the breaking news yesterday was that Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed Tuesday that a search warrant was served at a Henderson home in connection to the death of rapper Tupac Shakur.

As shocking as the news was, the details of why, were mute, but the question in everyone mind was why now.

We have seen the documentaries, movies and television shows given the speculations as to what happened that horrifying night, but can we now be getting some confirmation?

Greg Kading a former detective who worked on The Notorious B.I.G. murder case, which overlapped with Tupac’s murder tells TMZ that Vegas PD might finally be able to close the infamous case.

Las Vegas cops searched the home of Paula Clemons the wife of Keefe D who has spoken openly about his involvement with Tupac’s murder for years now, alleging his nephew and fellow Crip Orlando Anderson was the trigger man that fateful night in 1996.

Take a listen to what Greg Kading had to say below.