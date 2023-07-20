The Bijou Star Files: ABC Blasted For Airing Racist/Pro-Lynching Song

CLOSE

Jason Aldean, ABC blasted for ‘Try That in a Small Town’ CMA Fest set: ‘Disgrace’

Country music fans slammed ABC for airing Jason Aldean’s pre-taped performance of his controversial song “Try That in a Small Town” as part of its CMA Fest concert special Wednesday, following accusations that the song and music video are “racist” and “pro-lynching.” Read More

JOE MANGANIELLO FILES FOR DIVORCE FROM SOFIA VERGARA… Prenup In Place

Joe Manganiello has filed for divorce from Sofia Vergara … Read More

TUPAC SHAKUR Vegas Search Warrant …TIED TO UNCLE OF RUMORED KILLER

We’ve learned Clemons did not own the Compton home where the Tupac murder weapon was found back in ’98. Read More

ANTONIO BROWN I WANT TO HAVE SEX WITH LENA THE PLUG… Whatcha Say, Adam22???

Lena just addressed AB’s wishes … saying, “Antonio, I’m a married woman.” Brown responded, “That didn’t stop you last time baby.” Read More

GTG! U.S. Soldier Sprints Into North Korea After Facing Disciplinary Action

A U.S. soldier identified as Travis King, 23, is making headlines after dashing across one of the most heavily fortified borders in the world: the Korean Peninsula’s demilitarized zone (DMZ). Read More

Exotic Dancers Set Record Straight After Being Robbed Of Thousands Of Dollars

A pair of exotic dancers were allegedly robbed at gunpoint out of thousands of dollars after performing at a club following the BET Awards last month, surveillance video shows. Read More

Momma Dee Accuses Bambi Of Fraud While Speaking On Fighting Her Mother: ‘Yo Momma Got Her Face All Scratched Up

Bambi recently let it be known that she’s not here for Momma Dee shading a past Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta hot tub scene she had with Benzino. Read More

Northwestern University Athletics Department Accused Of Physical, Sexual Abuse Of Players

The athletics department at Northwestern University is accused of creating a toxic culture of physical and sexual abuse of its student-athletes, a group of former football players claims. Read More

12-Year-Old Charged For Allegedly Throwing Acid On 11-Year-Old Girl During Playground Argument

A 12-year-old girl has been charged after allegedly throwing acid on an 11-year-old girl during a playground argument. Read More

67-Year-Old LA Woman Randomly Attacked And Sexually Assaulted Outside Her Home

Authorities in East Los Angeles are on the hunt for a man who randomly attacked a 67-year-old woman outside her own home. Read More

OMG! Terrified’ Woman Finds Man Hiding in Backseat During Late Night Drive Home

Imagine casually driving home, thinking you’re about to have a smooth relaxing ride but find a random man hiding in the back seat of your car! That’s exactly what happened to one woman in Cape Cod, Massachusetts. Read More

Florida Jury Awards Girl $800K After She Suffered 2nd Degree Burns From Her Chicken Nugget

In a recent case that has captured national attention, a Florida jury has awarded an 8-year-old girl a staggering $800,000 in damages after she suffered second-degree burns from a McDonald’s chicken nugget in 2019. Read More

Bishop O.C. Allen & Rashad Burgess Celebrate 20 Years Of Marriage & The ‘Power Of Love’ As They Renew Vows

While celebrating 20 years of marriage and the “power of love,” Bishop O.C. Allen III and Rashad Burgess renew their vows with an elegant and magical ceremony. Read More

Snoop Dogg Jokingly Shares Theory on Why He’s Never Been Invited to Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Brunch

According to Snoop, it may have something to do with his outfit choices. Read More

Jordan Poole’s Dad Calls Draymond Green a ‘Soft Ass B*tch,’ Says He Didn’t Apologize to Him and His Wife

Anthony Poole took aim at Draymond Green for not apologizing to him and his wife after he hit Jordan Poole. Read More

REPORT: Shannon Sharpe in Conversation with ESPN to Potentially Join ‘First Take’

After the 2023 NBA Finals, Shannon Sharpe bid farewell to Skip Bayless on the popular FS1 show ‘Undisputed.’ Read More

Beyoncé to Drop Self-Crafted Perfume This Fall

The Beyhive may not know if they’re ever getting the Renaissance visuals, but it looks like Beyoncé has something else up her sleeve that she plans to drop. Read More

Snoop Dogg and E-40 Releasing ‘Goon With The Spoon’ Cookbook this Fall

Hip Hop legends Snoop Dogg and E-40 are going beyond blessing our ears to now blessing our stomachs. The two have teamed up to produce a cookbook. Read More

Lisa Marie Presley Friends Shocked by Secret Weight-Loss Surgery That Led to Her Death

Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death came as a shock to many of her friends.Read More

‘U Wanna Have a 3 Sum?’ Ex-Lakers’ Star Dwight Howard’s Alleged Explicit Text Messages With Male Assault Accuser Exposed [Photos]

Dwight Howard has been slapped with a lawsuit accusing him of assaulting a man he met on Instagram and attempting to force him to have a threesome. Read More

Diddy Accuses Diageo of ‘Illegal Retaliation’ in Ciroc & DeLeon Legal Battle

Sean “Diddy” Combs has accused his former business partner Diageo of “illegal retaliation” in a new legal filing on Wednesday, the latest move in their ongoing legal battle. Read More

Latoya Jackson’s Ex-fiancé Demands Trial Over Allegedly ‘Stolen’ Michael Memorabilia Worth $1 Million Be Postponed

LaToya Jackson’s ex-fiancé Jeffree Phillips accused Michael’s estate of setting him up and attempting to falsely paint him as a thief after being accused of stealing $1 million worth of the late pop star’s property. Read More

Jessica White Wasn’t ‘Allowed’ To Date Other People During Polyamorous Relationship w/ Nick Cannon

It looks like Nick Cannon wasn’t playing fair when it came to his relationships. Read More

Mo’Nique Shares Her Thoughts On Current Actors & Writers’ Strike In Hollywood: ‘I’ve Been Verbally Striking For Years’

Mo’Nique is speaking out on the current actors/writers’ strike in Hollywood and it looks like she is showing her support. Read More

‘RHOA’ Star Nene Leakes’ Youngest Son Reacts To Brother Using His Identity During Arrest For Fentanyl Possession: ‘I Ain’t Even Did Nothing’

Brentt Leakes wants to know how he got pulled into the arrest drama surrounding his big brother, Bryson Bryant. Read More

‘Disgusted’ wife of accused Gilgo Beach killer Rex Heuermann files for divorce less than a week after his arrest

The wife of suspected Long Island serial killer Rex Heuermann filed for divorce Wednesday — the same day new photos of her surfaced. Read More

Miami mom, 18, used fake hitman website in attempt to kill off 3-year-old son — allegedly agreed to pay $3,000 for kid’s murder

A young Florida mother was arrested Tuesday after trying to use a parody service to rent a hitman to kill her toddler son. Read More

