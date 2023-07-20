Bliss On A Budget: Can Tiera And Norman Belton Have The Wedding Of Their Dreams On A 10k Budget?

For every woman who dreams about her big day, it doesn’t include the financial burden that could come with it. Celebrating your love with your loved ones can be as special as you always imagined it but that doesn’t mean you have to break the bank either.

Introducing Bliss On A Budget, a heartwarming two-part original series by HelloBeautiul and MadameNoire that takes you behind the scenes of Tiera and Norman Belton’s Union, NJ wedding with wedding planner, Bianca Francois. In this debut episode, Bianca guides the college sweethearts through the wedding planning process while trying to execute their vision on a 10k budget in under 30 days.

Tiera and Norman Belton met at Cheyney University (the first HBCU) in 2008, when Tiera shot her shot at Norman, in the cafeteria, shouting “Shorty!” The loving couple still laugh about it today. Their love only grew when Norman saved up money to buy an engagement ring and propose to Tiera. “It wasn’t the ring I wanted, but I knew that I got her the ring that would make her proud to have it,” Norman explained. Their wedding dreams were put on hold after the birth of their three children, and the pandemic. And now, Tiera and Norman are ready to say “I do.”

Bliss On A Budget

Bianca Francios is a mastermind when it comes to getting the most bang for Tiera and Norman’s buck. Some key ways she cut costs are:

Full-Service Location: Booking a venue that can host the cocktail hour, ceremony and reception is a great way to save money. “I was able to save $5,000 off the initial price by having everything in one ballroom,” – Bianca Francios

Go Digital: Save money on postage and paper by doing digital invitations.

Signature Drink: Open bars are costly. Having signature drinks can cut the bar price in half.

Buffet: Instead of plated dinners, buffets cut costs and allow variety.

Centerpieces: Florals are one of the most expensive pieces of decor, costing about 10% of your wedding budget. To save money, Bianca recommends, “Go a little smaller, add some candles, have a variety of flowers and a variety of heights.”

Say Yes To The Dress

With Bianca is working diligently to please the bride, Tiera had her own challenge — finding the perfect dress. Bianca recommended finding a dress online but after trying on some digital purchases, Tiera determined she prefers shopping in person especially when it comes to her wedding dress. Despite being at the tippy-top of their budget, Bianca is going to have to get “crafty” to stay within Tiera and Norman’s 10k budget and that includes Tiera’s dress!

Stay tunes to see what happens in episode 2.

