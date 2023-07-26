Everyone’s favorite grandma Ms. Bernice Jenkins calls in to the show to give church announcements! She’s asking on behalf of Pastor that the members who are being baptized please take Gas-X pills beforehand, respectfully!
As always…govern yourselves accordingly!
Bernice Jenkins Church Announcements: Please Take Gas Pills Before Getting Baptized! [LISTEN] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
