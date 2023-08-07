New York Masseur Married 10 Woman At The Same Time

CLOSE

Fellas you better watch your lady when she goes to get a message and who is giving it to her. A New York masseur is obviously darn good at what he does, because it is being report that he married 10 women at one time.

28 year old New York Influencer/Masseur, Emmanuel Lustin, went viral on TikTok after posting a video of himself marrying ten women in a beautiful ceremony on a beach.

“So today I married my ten wives,”

The brides dripped in white lingerie holding a bouquet encircling their husband to be while one sat on his lap inside an ocean front gazebo.

Emmanuel Lustin told the New York posts that the relationship encompasses “multiple languages, multiple personalities, multiple beautiful appearances, but the one thing we all share is love and positive energy,”

Emmanuel Lustin is known on social media for his risqué messages.

Is this marriage legal? Somewhere but not in the sate of New York.

See video below